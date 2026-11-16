Extreme weather pushed Air Force One into a detour for refueling on Monday during President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia.

The plane rerouted from Anchorage to Fairbanks in Alaska for refueling due to bad weather conditions. It later departed safely for Manila in the Philippines. Per Fox News:

The president landed in Alaska at 4:28 p.m. ET for what was expected to be a roughly 90-minute refueling stop, according to the traveling White House press pool. Reporters were not expected to see Trump during the stop, with their next anticipated appearance with the president upon his arrival in Manila. Trump’s four-day Asia trip includes stops in the Philippines and China, regional economic and security summits and high-stakes meetings with world leaders.

The president will be hosting meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip. However, he is rumored to be potentially meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, which has not been confirmed.

“We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump expressed on Monday. “Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that.”

The president will also be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to discuss trade, AI, and security issues.