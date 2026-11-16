President Donald Trump weighed in on Friday’s ground stop for flights nationwide, saying on Monday the cause “was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack.”

Trump made the comment on Monday morning as he departed for Asia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ meeting in China.

On the South Lawn of the White House, a reporter asked Trump for his understanding of what happened on Friday, the third nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001.

“We have old equipment, broken equipment. We’ve been telling that to Congress, and Congress, I’m sure, will move,” the president said, adding that some of the air traffic control equipment dates back 55 years.

“The Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass. And copper, if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass, so a lot of … money was wasted,” he added.

Trump said his administration can upgrade from the old equipment “with very little trouble,” but Congress must provide funding.

“Essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” he added.

On Friday night, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters that “routers actually got overloaded with data” to the point where they were getting “inconsistency in the data.”

The nationwide ground stop was lifted a few hours after it was imposed.

On Saturday, Duffy said operations were “slowly returning to normal.”

“Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly. We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery,” he said.

“You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most. Our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible,” Duffy added.

On Sunday Trump urged Congress to approve funds to update air traffic control systems.