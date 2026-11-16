The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened investigations after widespread reports that teacher preparation programs have engaged in racially discriminatory practices. State education agencies and institutions of higher education receiving federal financial assistance predominantly sponsor these programs, which are designed to recruit, retain, and support future educators.

The investigations are being opened based on reports several institutions with the education programs are providing sex or race-specific recruitment, support, and financial opportunities for candidates in violation of civil rights laws. Doing so would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating based on race or Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by discriminating on the basis of sex.

The universities under investigation include the City University of New York (CUNY) for discriminating against students on the basis of race and sex through its administration of the NYC Men Teach Program, the University of Maryland’s School of Education for discriminating on the basis of race through its administration of the Maryland Higher Education Commission Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant Program, and two separate programs in the state of Minnesota.

“Race, national origin, or sex should not decide who will shape America’s next generation, yet many states and universities seem to prioritize recruiting and training ‘minority’ candidates rather than evaluating candidates based solely on merit,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a statement Friday. “The Trump administration will fully investigate these allegations and ensure a future where students are once again judged on their hard work and merit, not prejudged by the color of their skin or their sex.”

The OCR is also opening 11 investigations into institutions of higher education for alleged violations of federal civil rights laws by providing race- or sex-exclusive programs and activities: University of California – Berkeley, University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA), Campbell University, Drake University, College of DuPage, Middle Tennessee State University, University of North Iowa, University of Tennessee – Knoxville, University of San Diego, Seattle University, and Westfield State University.

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