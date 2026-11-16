Who is Scott Colom? The Background of Mississippi’s New Dem. Senator

Scott Colom’s shock win over Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ushered in a stronger majority for Democrats, but the far left may not have the ally they think in the former District Attorney. Colom has sought to play down ideology and preemptively cast an image as a moderate.

A seventh-generation Mississippian, Colom is the son of Wilbur Colom, a Republican who briefly worked for Ronald Reagan and later ran for Mississippi Treasurer in 1987. His mother, Dorothy, is a long-time judge on the chancery court in the state.

Graduating from Millsaps College and the University of Wisconsin School of Law, he returned to Mississippi and in 2015 was elected as a District Attorney. That election became the catalyst for Colom’s Senate campaign a decade later.

When Colom ran for the position, he received thousands in support from a PAC funded by George Soros. Colom maintains he was unaware of the funding. Yet, he still benefitted, and was re-elected three more times.

In 2022, Colom was nominated to become a federal judge in the Northern District of Mississippi by then-President Joe Biden.

Hyde-Smith blocked the nomination citing the Soros donations and in contrast to the state’s senior Senator, Roger Wicker. In a 2023 statement, Hyde-Smith said, “I will not return the blue slip on the nomination of Scott Colom to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Mississippi. I recognize that he is smart and well liked in his district. However, there are a number of concerns I have regarding his record. I am concerned about Scott Colom’s opposition to legislation to protect female athletes. The significant support his campaign received from George Soros also weighs heavily against his nomination in my view. I simply cannot support his nomination to serve on the federal bench in Mississippi for a lifetime.”

Colom’s attempted to downplay those views on transgender surgeries and men in women’s sports, but in October Breitbart News reported on Colom becoming flustered to explain his position on the matter in an undercover video:

Colom then shouts, “Listen, I have never been for gender-affirming surgery for children. I’m personally pro-life… I don’t think it should be legal, but I don’t think it should be criminal. I don’t think you should prosecute a doctor in court and send them to jail for — ” Here the reporter breaks in, saying “mutilating children?” before Colom finishes his sentence with “– for healthcare procedures that the parent and child agree to.” Becoming more agitated by the back-and-forth, Colom says, “What I’m saying is this: It’s fine that it’s civilly, you can’t do it. Doctors cannot do it. I don’t think this is a criminal situation. Maybe you want to prosecute a doctor for that surgery, that’s great. Run for DA, you can run on that, and good luck with that policy! I stand behind my position that it’s not a criminal issue because we can’t criminalize social issues!”

Colom signed onto a controversial letter in 2021 condemning efforts to criminalize “gender-affirming care for transgender people” by the far-left group Fair and Just Prosecution, joining infamous soft-on-crime prosecutors like recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The blocked nomination by Hyde-Smith jolted Colom into what many felt as a long-shot race for Senate.

He announced his campaign in September 2025 against Hyde-Smith, pledging to run as a “common sense” Democrat. Among the first contributors to his campaign were George and Alex Soros, who wrote maximum contributions to his campaign within days of his formal announcement.

Yet Colom ran a campaign that focused on delivering for the state and praising Hyde-Smith’s predecessor, the late Republican Sen. Thad Cochran. His campaign website featured endorsements from labor unions and elected Democrats, but avoided many of the leftist special interest groups surrounding abortion and Green New Deal activists.

The viral ad in the race advising Mississippi voters to “pick another senator” encapsulated that edge. The ad has become a topic du jour in mainstream outlets, but it was effective in reinforcing the message he, not Hyde-Smith, was focused on the concerns of voters.

None of this suggests Colom will side with Republicans on votes on the Senate floor. He highlights “restorative justice” programs, a hallmark of soft-on-crime policies on his official district attorney website. What Colom’s campaign says about what voters are looking for is a senator in touch with concerns of voters, particularly focusing on families’ costs. He also doesn’t oppose data center construction as long as they pay their own way, in keeping with President Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge.

How he follows through on a strong campaign will be worth watching in 2027.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.