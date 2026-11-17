A bipartisan bill would allow victims of online child exploitation and their families to sue tech platforms by closing “terms of service” loopholes.

U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) introduced the bill, called the No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act, ahead of a congressional hearing on Tuesday regarding an investigation into a massive gaming platform called Roblox. Roblox has nearly 200 cases against it and is being sued by several states over claims the platform has failed to adequately protect children from predatory behavior and grooming on its platform.

The bill would allow the families of minors who are exploited online to take their claims to court — even if they agreed to a company’s terms of service requiring arbitration.

“In the digital age, predators can target our kids from anywhere—including online gaming platforms like Roblox. And sadly, the numbers show that they have. Therefore, an ‘agreement’ buried in the terms of service shouldn’t limit a child’s or family’s rights to bring their claim before a judge or jury,” Durbin said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Senator Hawley on this bipartisan issue, and I won’t stop until this bill—and other key measures to protect children online—are signed into law.”

“I am investigating allegations that Roblox, a popular online gaming platform for kids, has become a breeding ground for sexual predators,” Hawley added. “This week, as my Subcommittee holds the first-ever congressional hearing on Roblox’s practices, Senator Durbin and I will introduce new bipartisan legislation to give survivors justice.”

Roblox is currently using the “terms of service” loophole in a lawsuit brought against the platform by the mother of a 13-year-old girl who tragically took her own life after allegedly being introduced to dark and violent subcultures on Roblox, TikTok, and Discord. In legal filings, the gaming platform is arguing that the then eight-year-old girl gave up her right to sue the company by clicking “I agree” on its terms of service, Breitbart News previously reported.

The bill would ultimately give victims and their families the choice of whether to publicly file claims or choose confidential arbitration — regardless of whether they signed off on a click-through agreement requiring private arbitration — and would allow class action lawsuits.

The legislation would apply to children harmed by an interactive computer service or information content provider as defined by Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934, or “an electronic product or service involving a computer or other digital service, computer network, website, software, application, digital platform, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, or augmented reality, whether online or offline, regardless of whether the conduct of a third party also contributed to the injury,” per the bill’s text.

“We must hold these platforms accountable and ensure no child is left vulnerable to exploitation online,” Hawley said.

The bill would apply to any case or proceeding that is pending on, or commenced on or after, the enactment of the bill, “regardless of when the conduct injury, or agreement at issue occurred,” the bill’s text reads.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.