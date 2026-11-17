Advocacy group American Service Project announced a 22-member national advisory council Monday, saying it will push to make a federally funded year of paid service a defining issue of the 2028 election.

The council includes educators, politicians, and military professionals, according to the Washington Post. Founder Vicky Hausman wants a federal program that pays young adults for a service year, most of it civilian.

Hausman said the midterms show “the next era of politics is wide open for grabs.”

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad (R) is on the council. So are former Trump campaign adviser David Urban and Kelley Robertson, a former Republican National Committee chief of staff. Crystal Carson, communications director for Michelle Obama, is a member. Teach for America founder Wendy Kopp and Marine Corps veteran Rye Barcott, who founded With Honor, are also listed.

Hausman served in the Peace Corps in the late 1990s, working in a West Indies health clinic during the global AIDS crisis. That experience and her brother’s military service led her to start the group, the Post reported.

Focus groups pointed to affordable housing, rural health care, and parks restoration. Hausman has written about wildfire crews, too. In an October post on the group’s Substack, she described 18-year-olds from five states thinning overgrown forest and cutting firebreaks.

“You fall in love with it by working on it,” she wrote.

“Fewer than one in 100 young people serve, in the military or in programs such as AmeriCorps. Those who get a spot draw a living allowance near the poverty line,” Hausman said. The education award at the end runs about $7,000, and the IRS taxes it as income. She wants a paid year to fill the entry-level slot artificial intelligence is taking. Goldman Sachs found new workers have taken the worst of the hiring slowdown.

Democrat governors are already running their own programs. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) launched a paid-service campaign called Service United in August as chairman of the National Governors Association, with $10 million behind it and a goal of one million Americans serving annually within a decade. “Service will save us,” Moore said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) swore in more than 10,000 Service Corps members in October. Both men are named as possible 2028 candidates. Moore said last year he did not intend to run.

Trump AI czar David Sacks has said the job losses have not materialized. He pointed to gains for construction and trades workers from the data center build-out.

The Trump administration terminated nearly $400 million in AmeriCorps grants and proposed closing the agency in its fiscal 2026 budget. Twenty-three attorneys general and two governors sued. They settled in September. The administration agreed not to dismantle the program again without warning, and the deal protects the program’s fiscal 2026 funding and participants.