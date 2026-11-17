The city council in Rockville, Maryland, has voted to lower the voting age for local elections to just 16, officially joining the trend of other cities across the state that have done the same over the past decade.

In a Monday 5-2 vote, the Rockville City Council decided that it would begin allowing residents to vote at 16 starting in 2027.

The suburb, located about 12 miles away from the Washington, D.C. border, is set to join several other Maryland municipalities that have already lowered the voting age for city elections, including the nearby Chevy Chase, Somerset, and Takoma Park districts, which are also in Montgomery County.

In the neighboring Prince George’s County, Hyattsville, Greenbelt, Riverdale Park, College Park, Mount Rainier, Cheverly, and Berwyn Heights have also opted to make this change in recent years.

Takoma Park, Maryland, not to be confused with the adjacent D.C. neighborhood of Takoma, became the first U.S. city to lower the voting age to 16 when it adopted the policy in 2013.

The two Rockville council members who opposed the measure spoke up on Monday, with Councilmember Adam Van Grack saying in a statement obtained by DC News Now, “I truly want more young people in Rockville to have that experience and to know they can influence what happens at City Hall.”

“However, I do not believe lowering the voting age was the right way to pursue that goal,” Van Grack said, adding that 16- and 17-year-olds still need parental permission in many other aspects of their lives.

Councilmember Barry Jackson also opposed the measure, emphasizing how the election system is not ready to take on minor voters.

“Before expanding our election system, we need to ensure the current system is operating smoothly and reliably,” Jackson said in a statement. “Implementing this change would require substantial outreach, education, registration efforts, and administrative preparation at a time when election officials are already managing significant responsibilities.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.