Democrat Mary Peltola is the projected winner in the Alaska Senate race over Republican Dan Sullivan, roughly two weeks after the polls closed.

Decision Desk HQ as well as the Associated Press (AP) called the race for Peltola on Tuesday night with 94 percent of the vote tallied. As of this writing, she holds a commanding four-point lead over Dan Sullivan with 50.2 percent of the vote versus his 45.7 percent — a spread of 13,000 votes.

Daniel J. Sullivan, the controversial independent candidate who allegedly had been recruited by members of the Peltola campaign to siphon votes away from her Republican opponent, stands at only 1.65 percent with just 4,760 votes.

Peltola and her campaign have strongly denied ever recruiting Daniel J. Sullivan.

Republican Dan Sullivan has not yet indicated if he will concede the race.

With Peltola’s projected victory, Democrats now enjoy a 56-seat majority in the U.S. Senate, which was made possible after Democrat Scott Colom’s historic victory in Mississippi.