Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is proposing a $1,700 refund check to the American people to “make them whole for the war in Iran.”

Khanna, who admitted that the massive spending during the coronavirus era caused a drastic uptick in inflation, proposed the refund check, providing his reasoning in a social media video.

“I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran,” he said in a video posted to X on Monday, explaining that the money will cover higher food and gas prices as well as higher electricity bills.

He continued, “Now Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a $1,700 refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Donald Trump’s desk.”

According to Newsweek, Khanna’s proposal would be paid for by using “unspent Pentagon funds.” The outlet added, “His bill says money from ‘unobligated funds available to the Department of Defense’ would be transferred to the Treasury to fund the compensation payments.”

His proposal comes as top Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, muse that Republicans lost the midterms badly due to the war in Iran. During an interview on Fox News earlier this month, Khanna briefly spoke about inflation, admitting that it went wild during the Biden administration. However, he attributed this to the “response to COVID.”

“And that was a government, 5 trillion dollars,” he said. “Now, you can argue that the government, both under Trump’s CARE[S] Act and under Biden, spent too much. We had the best recovery of any nation in the world. But that was the cause of inflation. Then the inflation started coming down, and it was around 3 percent when Donald Trump took office, and he made a promise to voters he would bring prices down.”

Khanna, who was highly critical of Stephen Miller’s promotion to Chief of Staff for President Trump, also has presidential aspirations, telling MS NOW’s The Weeknight that he is considering running for president in 2028.

“Yes, I’m thinking about it,” Khanna said when asked. “Look, we had an election where we had fresh, new people, bold ideas come out. The one good news is 2028 is not going to be an electability election. It’s not going to be election pundits and nerds figuring out what candidate fits ChatGPT to win one swing district or one swing state. Because what we saw is people of all different ideologies in our party, of all different backgrounds, won. So, 2028 is going to be, who has the best vision for the future of this nation.”

He continued, “I think it’s going to be wonderful, cathartic for this country after three 80-year-old presidents, we’re finally going to get a new generation on both parties, offering a vision of how to move America forward. I’m excited about it.”

This is the same Khanna who recently celebrated the return of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) after Democrats regained control of the House and the Senate, pointing not to the policies or character of the individuals who won across the country but their race, gender, and religion.