House and Senate Democrats are plotting their immigration agenda for the next Democrat-controlled Congress, looking to hamstring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with red tape while shutting down private detention facilities that hold criminal illegal aliens for their agency.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), a central figure of the party’s far-left wing, recently told local media that she will propose a plan to eliminate “the private for-profit prison industry.”

“We have one right here in Tacoma that is essentially profiting off of incarcerated people who shouldn’t be there in the first place,” Jayapal said.

In interviews with Politico, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) suggested they want to see major changes at ICE, including requiring agents to secure judicial warrants for at-large illegal aliens — a process that would drastically cut the number of illegal aliens the agency can arrest, and therefore deport, in a year.

Politico reports:

Cuellar, who will chair the Homeland Security Appropriations subcommittee in the next conference, has long suggested including guardrails on ICE in the next funding bill, such as requiring judicial warrants, rolling out body camera usage and restoring “sensitive locations” such as churches and schools as off-limits. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), another Democrat who has expressed interest in working with the Trump administration, said that beyond “talk,” it would help to see some smaller concrete policy shifts from the White House to affirm that Trump is, in fact, open to changes to the immigration system. “The way to do that is to have some reforms already at ICE — whether it’s shutting down these detention centers, giving certain level of protections, whether to veterans, so they don’t get deported, to maybe parents of U.S. citizens, they don’t get deported — something to show that, you know, it’s not just talk, this isn’t going to be a policy led by Stephen Miller,” he said.

Last week, at a press conference with business interests, Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) lobbied Republicans to get behind her Dream and Promise Act, an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens across the United States.

“The bill is there, the discharge petition is there … we just need one more Republican … call the Republicans, tell them the time is now,” Garcia said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.