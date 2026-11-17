Downing Street has seemingly conceded that some of Prime Minsiter Andy Burnham’s speeches are written with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence.

Number 10 said on Monday that Prime Minsiter Burnham writes “most of his own” speeches after a paper obtained images of an aide using ChatGPT to make the PM’s speech at Welsh Labour’s party conference “a little more emotive”.

The pictures obtained by the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed the staffer using the AI chatbot while drinking prosecco and working on the speech during a train ride from Euston station in London to Holyhead in Wales on Friday ahead of the conference on Sunday.

In response to the request to polish Burnham’s planned remarks, ChatGPT was seen replying: “I prefer the second [passage]. It moves from the miners to their families to the wider community, showing how the experience of industrial work created bonds well beyond the workplace.

“And it leaves the working men’s clubs, choirs and other social infrastructures for the next passage.”

Responding to the reports, a Downing Street spokesman said per The Telegraph: “The PM writes most of his own speeches. An aide sought feedback on a speech draft that had already been written.”

Nevertheless, the incident has drawn criticism of the government, including from Reform UK Chairman Lee Anderson, who remarked: “It must be thirsty work writing speeches for Burnham.

“His bubbly-drinking socialists have no plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. AI Andy’s man-of-the-people act has been exposed as a sham. He’s an artificial prime minister who doesn’t have the faintest clue what he believes or what he’s doing.”

Veteran Daily Mail Parliamentary Sketchwriter Quentin Letts questioned if Prime Minister Burnham was merely a “construct of ChatGPT?”

“Is Eyelashes Andy really AI Andy?” he quipped.

It is not the first Artificial Intelligence scandal to rock the fledgling Burnham government, with the Telegraph reporting in September that a “love letter” supposedly penned by the PM to his home city of Manchester contained over a third of computer-generated text. Labour claimed the report was “total nonsense” and that the letter was “written by humans”.

Mr Burnham does not appear to be alone in British politics in turning to chatbots for public speeches, with the use of certain phrases such as “I rise to speak” and “I rise today” in the House of Commons soaring following the introduction of ChatGPT in 2022.