The State Department is targeting overseas fraud to protect Americans and put them first, spokesman Tommy Pigott said in an interview Monday on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the latest with the State Department cracking down on fraud overseas, Pigott said it still stands as a “huge issue.”

“I mean, there’s a couple different elements here. I think first is we have had a huge priority to cut down on these scam centers that we’ve seen. It’s been a huge priority with our cooperation with ASEAN, which is a group of countries in Southeast Asia, for example,” he said, explaining that they are working across the board to “shut down these scam centers.”

“That includes working with law enforcement. That includes sanctions actions where we identify those financial networks. That also includes policies we put in place that generally make them ineligible for entry into the United States. So we can do that preemptively as well when we identify individuals. So that’s one element of shutting down these attempts to scam Americans,” he said before pivoting to fraud in the visa process.

“When it comes to fraud for the visa process, birth tourism, like I mentioned, is a huge part of this because people do charge – these fraudulent networks charge people on how to fake documents, how to lie to United States. Then when these people come to United States, they often leave U.S. taxpayers footing the bill for their medical expenses,” he revealed.

The State Department is shutting down those fraudulent networks, he continued, pointing to another example of people falsifying business records and falsifying academic records for exchange programs.

“So we’re shutting down those programs, and that involves a lot of work with law enforcement too, both internationally and domestically,” Pigott said.

“And then I think the last point I’ll make on this, in terms of cracking down on fraud, is our effort to really enforce the public charge rule, which is a rule that says if you’re likely to rely on benefits through an immigrant visa process when you come to United States, that could make you ineligible for that visa,” he said, emphasizing that it would generally make one ineligible for that visa, as public benefits belong to the American people – not to foreigners.

“So if you’re going to come to United States with the intent or with the likelihood that you’re going to be using public benefits, that’s not going to be acceptable. That’s not what we’re going to have,” he said, adding, “That’s about having an America First policy that protects public benefits for U.S. citizens.”

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