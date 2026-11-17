Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who once referred to himself as the “gayest” member of Congress, is reportedly using a quarter of committee resources to focus not on affordability but communication, zoning in on influencers, TikTok videos, and more in what has been described as a “presidential-style communication shop.”

Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is among Democrats who openly admitted that he plans to target Trump officials when Democrats take back power — something Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and others warned would happen ahead of the midterms. During a recent Crooked Con event in Washington, DC, Garcia essentially attributed this desire, in part, to his so-called “gay… pettiness.”

“Just because you’re Kimberly Guilfoyle, or you’re Kristi Noem, or you’re Pam Bondi, and you’re no longer in office that doesn’t mean that we’re still not interested in accountability for all of your crimes and grift. We’re not going to forget,” he said at the time. “Like, we can’t forget about these folks that are causing harm, like, you know, I think it’s like, maybe it’s because I’m gay, but like, you know, like pettiness is a thing.”

Meanwhile, New York Magazine is detailing Garcia’s role in the future of targeting Trump officials, describing him as “part of the Democratic Party’s version of the Justice League.” He has already met with incoming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Jim Himes (D-CT) and Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) — the likely head of the Homeland Security Committee — to discuss dividing up investigations into officials like former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and many, many more personalities.

However, Democrats are struggling to bridge the gap between their visceral desire to investigate Trump officials and their campaign promises to address affordability, the latter of which Americans are primarily focused on as wages fail to keep up with inflation.

Evidently, when Garcia is not thinking about investigations, he is thinking not of affordability but of “how to tell stories” on TikTok with the help of influencers. According to New York Magazine, “A quarter of his committee’s staff is dedicated to communications work: videographers, rapid response, flacks for new media (like influencers), and traditional press.”

“It’s much more like a presidential-style communication shop,” a staff director told the magazine. “No other committee on either side of the Capitol in either party has invested as much time and resources into communications”:

The staff has been thinking about how to package their work for an audience that would never watch a hearing on C-Span but might encounter a clip from one while scrolling through TikTok in bed. “We don’t want to be shouting into the darkness,” Edmonson says. Garcia tells me he plans on communicating “everywhere,” whether that’s podcasts, Twitch streams, or mainstream media. He’s a regular on cable news and has even appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, joking that he’d get to the bottom of some Real Housewives drama with a subpoena. (“Go get ’em,” Andy Cohen messaged him after the midterms.) “He’s been so good at getting attention,” says Rob Flaherty, a Democratic consultant who served as deputy campaign manager for both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And Flaherty is of the mind that, as long as the Democrats’ energy is focused, there really is no such thing as going overboard. “I do think more shots on goal is great,” he tells me. “You never know what’s going to break out.”

Garcia came under fire earlier this month after a failed attempt at humor on social media, comparing himself to Pennywise, the fictional, murderous clown character who targets and terrorizes children in Stephen King’s horror novel It, to showcase how “low” he is willing to go against his Republican opponents.