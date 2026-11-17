Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called for the full Senate to “be briefed on what exactly is going on” regarding the ongoing outages, adding that “if this is all a coincidence, it’s the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”

While speaking with reporters Tuesday, Hawley expressed that he finds it “a little hard to believe” that an unplugged “router in Arkansas” was behind the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) grounding of all flights Friday.

Hawley’s comments come as “FAA officials previously indicated a router at an Arkansas radio facility and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas were likely reasons behind an excessive data flood that prompted the agency to shut down its systems,” the Hill reported Tuesday.

Prior to this, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “We have TDM telecom. So, this is analog telecom. Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data, and they went down. I shouldn’t say they went down. They started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that we shut the system down.”

Hawley told reporters, “I do think that the full Senate ought to be briefed on what exactly is going on. I mean, all of these outages, maybe it’s because you know somebody unplugged a router in Arkansas or whatever. I don’t know. I find that, frankly, a little hard to believe. I think we ought to be briefed thoroughly on what is actually happening here.”

“Are you concerned? We’re seeing this pattern. Microsoft, it’s FAA,” a reporter asked, continuing to ask if Hawley knew what was going on.

“No, I don’t,” Hawley responded. “And this is what I’m saying. I think we need to know what’s going on. Number one, the American people deserve to know, and we should be briefed on it in a way that we can go out and share with the American people what’s happening here. I mean, if this is all a coincidence, it’s the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”

Companies such as Microsoft have faced recent outages that affected Outlook and led to people having “difficulty accessing their email accounts and other services,” NewsNation reported. People were also reported to be having difficulty accessing their online accounts with Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported Tuesday that the National Security Agency’s “classified internal communications network” was reportedly down and that it was “related to a software patch being installed.”

United Airlines announced Monday that it was experiencing a “widespread system outage” and that the airline had halted departing flights.