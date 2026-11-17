House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says Democrats will “immediately” move to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens in the United States once the party takes control of both chambers in the next Congress.

One of the things that we need to do is to move the Dream and Promise Act for DACA recipients and TPS recipients,” Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday, referring to Rep. Sylvia Garcia’s (R-TX) amnesty bill for millions of illegal aliens.

“We should actually move that bill immediately,” Jeffries said:

We’re one signature short on a discharge petition being led by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia to be able to force a vote on the Dream and Promise Act this Congress. [Emphasis added]

Jeffries said that if Democrats cannot get the amnesty passed in this Congress, they will look to the next to get it passed, suggesting that amnesty is what Americans voted for in this year’s midterm elections.

“I can guarantee you that if that doesn’t happen, we’re going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress, to make sure that we are actually turning the tide on what has been unleashed on the country, which the country has just rejected, in terms of the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation machine,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries also suggested that billions in funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which carries out interior immigration enforcement, ought to be “redirected” elsewhere.

“We think immigration enforcement should be fair, just, and humane. We think the border should be strong, safe, and secure,” Jeffries said. “And we think our immigration system overall is broken and we need to fix it and we need to fix it in a comprehensive way.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.