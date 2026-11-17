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It’s perhaps the largest concentration of raw materials found anywhere on Earth… a massive deposit known as “The Motherlode.”

“60 Minutes” estimates this deposit is worth between $8 and $16 trillion. The Guardian calls it “the beginning of the biggest gold rush in history.” And it holds the critical metals America needs to build fighter jets, missiles, satellites, AI data centers and electric cars.

To put its sheer size in perspective, $16 trillion is enough money to hand every American household a check for more than $120,000.

But here’s the rub…

For decades, The Motherlode has been locked away behind red tape and regulatory barriers.

Now, according to Wall Street legend Matt McCall, that’s about to change.

An URGENT Package from a Former CIA Insider

Last week, a FedEx envelope stamped URGENT arrived at McCall’s door overnight.

It was sent by one of his closest contacts… a former CIA insider who knows Donald Trump personally.

Inside was a public document signed by the president, with section 3(i) marked in yellow highlighter.

“After reading it in full, I’m convinced Trump is about to green-light the biggest resource grab in American history,” McCall says. “And a tiny $5 mining stock sits right at the center of it.”

Why Trump Has to Move Now

Two clocks are ticking.

The first is in Washington. With the Democrats sweeping the midterms, McCall believes Trump has to give The Motherlode the green light before the new Congress is sworn in.

The second is at the Pentagon. China controls most of the world’s supply of critical metals, and starting January 1, the U.S. military can no longer buy weapons made with critical materials sourced from China.

“America needs a new source of these metals, and it needs one fast,” McCall says. “The Motherlode is the only deposit big enough to break China’s grip.”

What Happens When Washington Backs a Mining Stock

McCall points to a pattern that has already played out three times.

When the government took a 5% stake in Lithium Americas, the stock jumped 227% in three weeks. When Washington took a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals, its stock soared 407% in a single week. And when USA Rare Earth struck its own government deal, the stock spiked the very next day.

“Each of those companies was sitting on a valuable deposit,” McCall says. “None of them comes close to the size of The Motherlode.”

The $5 Stock at the Center of It All

The company McCall has identified has spent over a decade developing the technology to harvest The Motherlode. It has already locked up the rights to three massive tracts within the deposit, with enough raw materials to power American industry for generations.

And Washington may not be the only buyer circling. Elon Musk is the world’s largest consumer of specialized metals, and rumors are spreading that he may want to buy the company outright.

“It’s going to be like two dogs fighting over the same T-bone steak,” McCall says.

The company trades for about $5 a share today. McCall believes the stock could top $50 before the end of Trump’s second term, a potential 1,000% gain.

The Man Behind the Call

McCall spent the first half of his career as a stock analyst on Fox Business, where he recommended Bitcoin at $640 and AMD at $2.14 a share. Over the past two decades, he has called FIFTY stocks that ultimately soared 1,000%-plus.

Today he runs The McCall Innovation Report, where he hunts for small companies about to collide with a major government catalyst.

He says The Motherlode could be the biggest of his career.

The Window Is Closing FAST

McCall has laid out everything in a new presentation, including what’s inside the package, what section 3(i) reveals, and why he believes this $5 stock is positioned to soar.

“The presentation is free to watch… but with Trump’s window closing, McCall says investors who wait for the official announcement will likely be too late.”