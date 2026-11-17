Vice President JD Vance vowed Monday that President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to become a “forever war,” insisting the United States will not be drawn into another prolonged military commitment in the Middle East.

Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vance expressed confidence that Trump would bring the conflict to a successful conclusion as the president considered whether to end military operations or increase military and diplomatic pressure on Iran.

“We told the American people we would do no more forever wars,” Vance declared, defending Trump’s decision to target Iran’s nuclear program while emphasizing the threat it posed to the United States.

“Yes, the president felt he had to destroy the nuclear program,” he said. “And yes, the Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America.”

“But we are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment,” Vance continued.

He also criticized “a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people” whom, he argued, wanted the United States to remain involved indefinitely despite Trump’s pledge to avoid another prolonged military conflict.

His remarks came nearly nine months after the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, with the confrontation continuing despite extensive damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities and military capabilities.

Vance outlined the options available to Trump as the president considered how to bring the conflict to a close.

“He could say, ‘We’re done now.’ He could, of course, exert more military and diplomatic pressure on the Iranians,” the vice president said.

Vance suggested Trump was actively considering those choices as he weighed how to “finally bring this thing to a resolution,” while predicting that some critics would demand additional action regardless of the president’s decision.

Vance’s assurances came after his criticism of the Iran conflict’s political toll on Republicans in this month’s midterm elections raised questions about whether he and Trump were aligned on the administration’s approach.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on X following the elections, challenging Republicans who defended the conflict to acknowledge its political consequences, including the loss of Senate control.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he wrote. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay.”

Trump subsequently acknowledged the conflict’s political consequences but defended his decision to launch military operations against Iran, maintaining that preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained essential.

“But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again because long term, it’s the only answer,” Trump said following the elections. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Asked if his remarks suggested a disagreement with Trump, Vance emphatically rejected the notion.

“No, there’s no daylight,” he replied, explaining that administration officials may debate policy internally but ultimately serve at the president’s direction.

“When the president makes a decision, he is owed a Cabinet that helps implement that decision,” Vance said.

The vice president acknowledged that rising energy prices had imposed a political cost, while arguing that decades of underinvestment in American energy infrastructure had compounded the problem.

“There was a political cost — the higher gas prices, the higher energy prices,” he said.

The exchange followed Trump’s announcement last week that he was shifting Vance’s attention away from Iran negotiations and toward investigating alleged fraud involving government benefits.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed,” Trump declared in announcing the change.

Vance had played a central role in negotiating a 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran in June, an arrangement that collapsed the following month amid renewed Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.

Ingraham also pressed the vice president about criticism surrounding his diplomatic efforts, prompting Vance to suggest that his detractors were targeting him because they were unwilling to confront Trump directly.

“It’s people who want to criticize the president of the United States, but frankly don’t have the courage to criticize the president,” he said. “So they criticize the vice president.”

“I’m happy to be a heat shield for the president of the United States,” Vance added.

The vice president also defended the administration’s military campaign, arguing that American forces had already accomplished significant objectives against Iran’s nuclear and conventional military capabilities.

“We have accomplished an extraordinary amount,” he declared. “We have destroyed the nuclear program. We have destroyed Iran’s conventional military.”

Nevertheless, Vance emphasized that Trump’s willingness to consider additional military or diplomatic pressure did not mean the United States would remain engaged indefinitely.

“What I feel quite confident about the president of the United States — and again there’s no daylight here — is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance said.

He reiterated his confidence that Trump would ultimately bring the conflict to an end without committing the United States to a prolonged military campaign.

“We’re not going to stay there forever,” Vance said. “We promised we wouldn’t, and I have full confidence the president will get us out of this thing with great results for the American people.”