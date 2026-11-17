Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, a far-left Democrat, has issued an order to rename a city park named for President Andrew Jackson (who was also a Democrat).

The 161-acre space was named after Jackson, the seventh president of the United States — who served two terms between 1829 and 1837 — in 1930. Amenities include an 18-hole golf course, a driving range, a restaurant, hiking trails, green spaces, and a small nine-hole golf course.

Mayor Wilson said in a statement, “We’ve heard from community members who want to change the name of Jackson Park, and now is the right time to move this conversation forward. With new light rail connections and opportunities to make the park more accessible and welcoming, we should have a park that reflects the values of our city.”

They’re mad because Jackson moved some American Indians from their lands to other lands.

She added, “I’m directing Seattle Parks and Recreation to begin a community naming process to find a name that better reflects this place, its history, and the people who enjoy it.”

She’s so full of shit. She could not care less about what her “community” wants.

Earlier this month, after “community members” statewide voted for Initiative 638 by 13 points in favor of enforcing the separation of biological boys and girls in school sports, Wilson announced that she supports a lawsuit to overturn the will of the people.

“Last night, the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors voted to authorize legal action regarding Initiative 638,” she said. “The Board’s decision reflects concerns shared by educators, families, community leaders, and the City of Seattle about the measure’s impact on student privacy, safety, dignity, and equitable access to educational opportunities.”

When the people speak out loudly against the madness of allowing boys to compete against girls for trophies and scholarships, the mayor doesn’t care. But when a few fascist crybabies — and you know it was only a few — complain about the name of a park, which allows the mayor to signal her virtue and prove she’s one of The Good People, she is all in.

I don’t really care about Andrew Jackson’s supposed sins. Good heavens, it was 200 years ago. Who cares? But this erasure of our history… This fascist purification… It’s obscene — and where does it end? We’ve already seen Abraham Lincoln statues torn down.

The left never quits, never stops, never ceases in their bullying pursuit of a Brave New World founded on a Marxist ideology responsible for more misery and death than Adolf Hitler ever dreamed of.