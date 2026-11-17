The White House is dropping President Donald Trump’s nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amid a lack of congressional support, as Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is reportedly being considered as a potential replacement.

Axios reported Tuesday evening that the White House had decided to drop Overton’s nomination ahead of a scheduled Wednesday vote by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

According to a Tuesday report from Semafor, four people familiar with the matter said Republicans are discussing Marshall as a possible replacement for Overton, whose nomination has encountered resistance from both anti-abortion activists and moderate Republicans.

Marshall, a physician who lost his reelection bid earlier this month, is reportedly viewed as a stronger candidate for Senate confirmation as Republicans face a narrowing window to approve Trump’s nominees before Democrats assume control of the Senate in January.

“Marshall is viewed as an alternative if Heidi can’t make it through,” a Trump administration official told Semafor. “Senators have an easier time getting confirmed, traditionally. At this point, it’s hard to get anyone approved.”

“There is a growing view in the Senate that a senator would be the only person while we’ve got a majority, so Roger Marshall’s name is quickly percolating as a person who would be confirmable,” a senior Republican aide told Semafor.

It remains unclear whether the White House will pursue Marshall or another potential nominee if Overton’s confirmation efforts fail, particularly given the limited time remaining before Republicans lose their Senate majority.

The White House did not immediately comment on the matter, according to Semafor, while Marshall’s office declined to comment.

The FDA has operated without a permanent commissioner since former Commissioner Marty Makary was pushed out in May after disagreements with the White House over whether to authorize flavored vaping products. Makary also faced pressure from anti-abortion Republicans seeking additional restrictions on mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.

Following Makary’s departure, Kyle Diamantas, an attorney who previously served as the FDA’s top food official, was selected as acting commissioner. According to Semafor, Diamantas earned a reputation as a competent administrator who helped stabilize the agency.

However, a Trump administration official told Semafor that Diamantas, who did not want the commissioner’s position permanently, is weighing a departure from the FDA regardless of the outcome of Overton’s nomination.

As Breitbart News reported on November 3, Marshall lost his reelection bid to Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist megachurch pastor, in a race widely considered a tossup. NBC News called the race for Hamilton, making him the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Kansas since 1932. Hamilton has previously stated that he believes the Bible contains errors, that Christians are not required to believe in Jesus’s virgin birth, that pagans who never believed in Jesus will nevertheless be saved by him, and that he can determine where the Apostle Paul was wrong in scripture. His church also encouraged gender-neutral language in children’s ministry.