Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) advocated for his Democrat colleagues to receive classified briefings during a confirmation hearing Tuesday for current Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to become Secretary of the Navy.

During Cao’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Rounds asked Cao how the U.S. Navy would be “impacted” without additional funding for munitions. Cao shared that he was concerned about “not getting the full $1.45 trillion” and added that he does not care how they get it.

“Are you aware that on multiple occasions where there have been classified discussions, my Democrat colleagues weren’t invited?” Rounds asked. “And, when you don’t invite our Democrat colleagues to join in on these high-end, specific, top-secret and above threats that means that it limits us to basically using Republican votes only to pick up on a reconciliation. And, if that doesn’t work, a supplemental would require a 60 vote, which requires bipartisan support. Pretty tough to ask all of my colleagues to support that if they’re not even invited in to hear the information in the first place.”

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Rounds continued to ask for a commitment from Cao on moving classified discussions to being bipartisan “when it comes to sharing critical information in the defense of this country.”

“I don’t recall that you were necessary in those meetings or not. But, I want a commitment from you, and we’ll ask it from others, that we move this back to a bipartisan basis when it comes to sharing critical information in the defense of this country, and that requires a cooperative effort on your part in the future. Are you committed to that, sir?” Rounds continued.

“Senator, if confirmed, I will, I commit to being open and honest with the entire Senate and the Congress also,” Cao responded. “I mean, this is a bipartisan issue. National defense is not a partisan issue. This is a bipartisan issue. And, so I give you my commitment that I will work with both sides.”

Cao’s confirmation hearing comes after Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced in April that former Secretary of the U.S. Navy John Phelan was leaving his role, and that Cao would serve as Acting Secretary of the Navy.

In a post on Truth Social in September, President Donald Trump nominated Cao “to become the next Secretary of the Navy.”

“I am pleased to nominate a true WARRIOR, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy,” Trump said. “We need Patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps, and I can think of no one better than him to make sure our Great Navy and Marine Corps remain the FIERCEST and BEST Force the World has ever seen.”