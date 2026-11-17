Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that there is no “imminent threat” of an Iranian attack on Washington, DC, following reports that Tehran has explored targeting senior Trump administration officials with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons.

Speaking to reporters in Manila during President Donald Trump’s visit to Asia, Rubio expressed confidence in American intelligence agencies’ ability to detect potential attacks while refusing to confirm the underlying intelligence and sharply criticizing government sources who leak sensitive information to the press.

“I have a lot of confidence in our systems of being able to identify these things ahead of time,” Rubio said. “I don’t think there’s any imminent threat.”

Rubio’s remarks followed a CNN report Monday citing seven U.S. officials familiar with intelligence indicating that Iran was developing potential plans to attack senior Trump administration officials in Washington using a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

The intelligence reportedly identified potential targets and locations, but officials stressed that the discussions reflected contingency planning rather than an imminent operation. They also disagreed over Tehran’s intentions and its ability to carry out such an attack.

A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material, potentially contaminating an area without producing a nuclear explosion.

Asked whether he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio replied, “I am not,” stressing that American authorities routinely investigate potential threats, even when the intelligence ultimately proves unreliable.

Rubio said U.S. intelligence agencies receive potential threat reports daily, most of which prove not credible, but emphasized that authorities must investigate them to protect Americans.

The secretary of state refused to address the specific intelligence behind the report, arguing that legitimate intelligence would be classified and accusing some government sources of exaggerating their access or improperly disclosing sensitive information.

“Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals,” Rubio told reporters, accusing some sources of falsely claiming access to classified information and others of unlawfully disclosing intelligence they may actually possess.

“I’m not talking about that report in specific, just in general,” Rubio clarified.

He went further, describing those who disclose purported intelligence as “showboats and liars” and suggesting they could also be criminals if the information they revealed was genuine.

Despite dismissing the prospect of an imminent attack, Rubio acknowledged the persistent threat posed by Iran and other hostile actors, noting that the regime has openly threatened the United States for decades.

“The Iranians have been chanting death to America since 1979,” he said, while warning that sophisticated adversaries can sometimes evade detection despite the capabilities of American intelligence agencies.

Rubio’s assessment followed a warning from Trump, who said Tuesday that his administration was taking the reported Iranian plot seriously and threatened devastating retaliation if Tehran carried out an attack on American soil.

“We’re looking into it,” Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila when questioned about the intelligence.

Asked whether an Iranian attack was imminent, the president warned, “Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

“I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy,” Trump added when pressed further about the threat.

The White House initially responded to the intelligence disclosures by saying it was monitoring potential threats but had identified no credible threat to the homeland.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also weighed in, describing Iran’s reported attack plans as largely aspirational while warning that any strike against an American city could trigger a massive military response.

“If you were to go after one of our cities, or go after Washington, D.C., you would cause an all-out war,” Mullin warned during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Iran rejected the allegations, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissing the reported plot as “baseless” and accusing Washington of fabricating claims to justify further military action against Tehran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf separately denounced the allegations as a purported false flag narrative, declaring, “Same false flags, same war mongering, new logos.”

The reported threats come as U.S. and Iranian forces continue exchanging strikes across the region, further complicating efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement.

On Tuesday, U.S. fighter jets struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in retaliation for an Iranian drone attack targeting American military facilities in Bahrain, as Breitbart News reported.

The Iranian attack was the third drone operation targeting American facilities in Bahrain in five days, following similar incidents Friday and Sunday. U.S. Central Command said the incoming drones were intercepted without damage to American equipment or injuries to U.S. personnel.

The latest exchange comes as Iran continues threatening commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States maintains a sweeping naval blockade that has severely restricted Tehran’s oil exports, tightening Washington’s economic stranglehold on the regime as diplomatic efforts remain stalled.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.