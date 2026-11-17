The sanctuary state of New York released an illegal alien from jail on Rikers Island after he was charged with attempted murder, among other crimes, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sought custody of him.

In April, ICE agents lodged a detainer against Delon Raymond Jaundoo of Guyana after he had been arrested in Brooklyn, New York City, and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

At the time of the arrest, Jaundoo had been previously arrested for third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.

Despite the ICE detainer, New York’s sanctuary state law allowed Jaundoo to be released from jail on Rikers Island, the city’s primary jail complex, on November 7.

“This illegal alien has a violent criminal history that includes attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Despite these violent charges, sanctuary politicians in New York refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released this criminal back onto the streets to put more American lives in danger,” Mullin said. “Under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. The sooner we put an end to these reckless sanctuary policies, the sooner we can all work together to make America safe again.”

Jaundoo first entered the United States as a legal immigrant under the Obama administration. By January 2015, Jaundoo had overstayed his visa, making him an illegal alien. He remains at large.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.