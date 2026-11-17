Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) asked current Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao during a confirmation hearing if he has ever sexually assaulted another person.

During Cao’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hirono explained that she asks all nominees, “two initial questions.” The confirmation hearing for Cao comes after President Donald Trump announced in September that he was nominating Cao “to become the next Secretary of the Navy.”

Hirono asked Cao if he has “ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature” and if he has “ever faced discipline” for this kind of conduct.

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature,” Hirono asked.

“I have not, Senator,” Cao responded.

“Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement relating to this kind of conduct?” Hirono continued to ask.

Cao responded that he has not.

Hirono has asked the same questions of Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

Breitbart News reported at the time that Hirono asked the questions of Kavanaugh, she continued to state that, “No woman should be subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Hirono has also asked the same questions of now-Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, NBC News reported at the time.

The Democrat senator, who has also asked Attorney General Todd Blanche the same questions, has been reported to have started “introducing the questions in 2018, inspired by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement,” Fox News reported.