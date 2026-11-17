The Trump administration is pushing back on criticism from the left about the recent nationwide ground stop, pointing to the times that Department of Transportation (DOT) officials and aviation experts alike have “repeatedly made it clear that additional funding is needed to get the job done.”

Last Friday’s announcement from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy brought American air travel to a sudden halt following a “communication issue” that he said was “impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” While rumors of a potential cyberattack being the cause of the grounding swirled on social media, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin quickly assured the public that there was “no indication” that anything “nefarious” took place.

“This was a telecommunications outage throughout FAA,” Mullin said Friday, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration. “Out of abundance of caution we have grounded all the flights, and all the flights are accounted for.”

Duffy further explained that the U.S. has “an incredibly old air traffic control system,” causing the routers to become “overloaded with data” to the point where employees were getting “inconsistency in the data” they were receiving.

The ground stop was lifted hours later on Friday at 8:15 p.m., with Duffy stating that operations were “slowly returning to normal” on Saturday.

Roughly 1.5 million passengers were affected by the flight cancellations, CNBC reported.

While Democrats in Congress like Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) claimed the ground stop was the result of Elon Musk “cutting government willy-nilly” while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the Trump administration has faulted inaction from lawmakers to get the FAA enough money to update its air traffic control systems.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Donald Trump said, “Essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack.” Trump also remarked that the White House has already “been telling that to Congress.”

His statement echoed a Sunday post he made on Truth Social, saying, “If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old — RIDICULOUS!”

“We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve. The Biden Administration set it back years!,” Trump concluded.

In a Sunday press release, the DOT said the decision to ground all flights “was taken out of an abundance of caution because the safety of the American people is our number one priority,” and that the routers related to Friday’s issue are currently “undergoing diagnostics” at the Florida-based L3Harris laboratories.

“Instead of kicking the can down the road, the Trump Administration has been modernizing our nation’s air traffic control system at record speed,” the press release continued. “Every dollar of the $12.5 billion awarded by Congress through the Working Families Tax Cut Act for USDOT’s modernization efforts is accounted for — but this was only a down payment and not enough to fully fund the upgrades needed.”

The DOT concluded that “the Trump Administration, stakeholders, and aviation experts have repeatedly made it clear that additional funding is needed to get the job done.”

While Congress did approve $12.5 billion for the department through the Working Families Tax Cut Act — without the help of a single Democrat — it fell short of the $31.5 billion that Duffy asked for last June in response to the deadly January 2025 helicopter-plane crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

With the money already secured, Duffy’s DOT said they have replaced 70 percent of copper telecommunications lines with high-speed fiber, deployed Surface Awareness Initiative technology at 143 control towers, converted 469 radio sites to modernized systems, installed electronic flight strips at 25 towers, and made many more significant upgrades. But it is not enough, officials maintain.

In a notable move, presumptive incoming House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) signaled that he would break from fellow Democrats to support a bill to overhaul the FAA’s outdated system.

“The fact that we have an FAA system that’s built on using floppy disks and the latest technology of 1989, come on,” the Democrat said on Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s The Briefing. “We really do need to fix this. I certainly would be willing to vote for a major appropriation to do this overhaul.”

Boyle continued, “I’m glad that the crowd that was bragging about DOGE a year ago and making all sorts of deep cuts now actually wants to spend the resources. Fine, I’m willing to work with them, I accept that. Let’s actually get this problem fixed once and for all.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.