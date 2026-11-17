The Department of Labor has issued an anti-fraud regulation that could seriously curb the nationwide transfer of jobs to white-collar migrants, often via the mixed-skill H-1B program.

“American Workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities,” said Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, adding:

Existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first. This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor.

“DOL actually crafted a very good rule that is going to really mitigate all the shenanigans,” said a pleased Kevin Lynn, founder of U.S. Tech Workers. “The Republicans might very well have mastered the craft of rulemaking,” he told Breitbart News.

“Ohhh this is big,” said a post from Amanda Goodall, who carefully tracks the visa-worker programs alongside a growing number of other X users. “[The] Labor Dept just proposed that if you lay off Americans, you can’t sponsor a green card for the same or similar job for 2 YEARS.”

The new rule was posted as the administration fights corporate lawyers who are trying to block several other regulations that would curb the visa economy. In October, Vice President Vance announced that Microsoft Corp and six other firms would be penalized for visa fraud.

The new regulation is aimed at the so-called PERM process, which is annually used to convert roughly 70,000 company-sponsored visa workers into permanent residents with green cards.

Over the last 20 years, the program has legalized roughly 1.5 million workers and a similar number of spouses and children. Currently, roughly 1.2 million people — including about 600,000 Indian workers plus family members — have been approved via the PERM process, but are still working while waiting in line for a green card.

The dangled offer of valuable green cards is a big government-provided subsidy and incentive for U.S. companies to hire visa worker migants for white-collar jobs that otherwise would go to higher-skilled Americans at higher salaries.

At least 1.5 million visa workers — mostly Indians — now work in U.S. jobs in a huge network of small, medium, and large companies, most of which are run by Indian CEOs.

The mass inflow of foreign grads has reduced the salaries paid to American graduates, making it difficult for young people to buy homes and start families. Unsurprisingly, the unemployment and underemployment rate for U.S. grads has been pushed down to near 50 percent.

Temporary visa workers arrive via the uncapped H-1B, L-1, OPT, CPT, J-1, H4EAD, and TN programs. Their visas last for several years, but can be converted into permanent green cards via the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process.

The PERM rules require employers to first prove there are no willing Americans with the skills for a particular job. If an American can do the job, the PERM application is to be denied. If no American applies for the job, the green card is approved.

But for decades, many companies and foreign-born managers have openly defrauded the PERM process to ensure that American applicants do not stop the favored visa workers from getting through the PERM process.

But Trump’s new rules are intended to make corporate cheating more difficult:

As noted in Presidential Proclamation 10973 of September 18, 2026, Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, certain employers, including information technology (IT) staffing and outsourcing firms, have abused the system to suppress wages and displace American workers, flooding the domestic labor market with an abundant supply of low-paid entry-level workers and making it more difficult for American workers and recent graduates, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, to find employment.

The leading immigration law firm, Fragomen, described the breadth of the new regulation:

The Department of Labor (DOL) is proposing major changes to PERM recruitment rules, including eliminating current print ad requirements, mandating standard recruitment steps for nearly all PERM positions, lengthening the required recruitment period to a minimum of 90 days, requiring submission of recruitment materials with the application, and generally requiring PERM recruitment to mirror or exceed the employer’s normal methods for non-PERM recruitment. DOL also proposes to prohibit PERM filings if the employer has had a layoff in the same or a similar occupation in the same area of intended employment within the past two years. It also institutes a layoff notice requirement even beyond the filing date of the PERM application. DOL is also seeking to eliminate Schedule A, which currently exempts professional nurses, physical therapists, and foreign nationals of exceptional ability from the PERM recruitment process. DOL will accept public feedback on the proposal for 60 days after the rule is formally published tomorrow. The proposed revisions to the PERM program would not take effect until the regulation clears the federal rulemaking process and is finalized, which typically takes several months.

The new regulation will help — but there are many other features in the visa laws that deeply disadvantage Americans, say online experts.

“The PERM process matters to the Intels, Microsofts, and OpenAIs of the world because that’s the carrot they dangle [to hire foreign workers],” Lynn said. The Indian-run “staffing firms really aren’t impacted by this because they do very few PERM requests.”

In the run-up to the new regulations, some companies have filed many new PERM requests:

The inflow of visa workers since 1990 has done huge damage to citizens, innovation, and the economy.

Two generations of skilled American professionals have been sidelined, discarded, or demoted amid the huge inflow since 1990.

Many of the mixed-skill foreign workers are welcomed to the United States by corrupt, featherbedding, job-selling ethnic networks operating under the protection of imported CEOs, Wall Street’s corporate boards, muffled reporters, credulous stock-pickers, and immigration lawyers.

“See, what happens is with every government program, there’s also corruption,” Vivek Wadhwa, an Indian-born investor in Silicon Valley, said in August 2026. He continued:

First of all, you have people faking their resumes. So you have these body shops [white-collar staffing companies] who bring people in, and it’s cheap labor. So it’s a fact. It happens … Probably about 20-25 pecent of the people who come in on H-1B visas fall in that category.

The massive inflow of migrants has choked off promotion paths for U.S. graduates as the visa workers promote each other into C-Suite roles throughout the Fortune 500. This exclusion of American professionals has also muffled U.S. innovation in many sectors. That loss of innovation protects incumbent U.S. companies — but also helps Chinese companies take the lead in many areas, including auto production and wireless technology.