U.S. fighter jets struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile-launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, following a series of Iranian drone attacks targeting American military facilities in Bahrain.

The latest exchange comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, a massive American military buildup in the region, and a sweeping U.S. naval blockade that continues to squeeze Iran’s economy as diplomatic efforts remain stalled.

In a statement to reporters, a U.S. military official said American fighter aircraft used “precision munitions” to strike the IRGC missile-launch site in self-defense.

“The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets,” the official said, adding that U.S. Central Command “remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region.”

The operation came hours after Iran’s IRGC announced that it had launched drones against a U.S.-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The IRGC claimed the attack was retaliation for repeated American drone incursions into Iranian airspace.

Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted the incoming drones before they reached their targets, while CENTCOM confirmed that no American personnel were injured and no U.S. equipment was damaged.

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOM stated.

Tuesday’s attack was the third Iranian drone operation targeting American military facilities in Bahrain in five days, following similar incidents Friday and Sunday.

Iranian officials subsequently acknowledged the American strikes on Qeshm Island.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, said the operation caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructure sites.

Iranian state media reported that five or six explosions were heard on the island, while other Iranian reports indicated that an air-defense missile launcher had been targeted. The extent of any damage to the IRGC facility was not immediately clear.

The renewed exchanges also spread beyond Bahrain on Tuesday, with Kuwait’s military announcing that its air-defense systems were responding to hostile drone attacks.

The Kuwaiti Army’s General Staff said explosions heard across the country were the result of interception operations and urged residents to follow official security and safety instructions.

The developments come as the United States continues reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East.

CENTCOM announced Monday that the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier had entered its area of responsibility, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups operating in the region to three.

The Theodore Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, bringing the American military presence in the region to three aircraft carriers and approximately 53,000 troops in one of the largest U.S. buildups in the Middle East in decades.

Tuesday’s operation was the second publicly reported American strike against Iranian military targets on Qeshm Island this month.

As Breitbart News reported November 2, U.S. forces previously struck Iranian military installations on the strategically located island after the IRGC reportedly fired a surface-to-air missile at an American aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz.

American officials characterized that operation as a limited defensive response rather than the beginning of a broader offensive.

The island, situated near the entrance to the Persian Gulf, houses Iranian military installations, including an underground missile facility and naval infrastructure, making it a strategically significant position along one of the world’s most important maritime shipping routes.

The latest confrontation comes as President Donald Trump maintains a sweeping naval blockade that has severely restricted Iran’s oil exports, tightening Washington’s economic stranglehold on Tehran while demanding that the regime abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Trump said last week the conflict was “effectively over” militarily but warned that American forces remained “locked and loaded” to respond to any renewed Iranian aggression threatening the United States or its regional allies.

Despite continuing mediation efforts involving Qatar and Oman, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement, with Iran’s renewed attacks on American facilities and Washington’s retaliatory strikes underscoring the continuing risk of a wider confrontation.