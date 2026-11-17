White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller met the moment while facing major tests in his first week on the job, including helping lead the response to the nationwide ground stop, according to a White House official.

“Stephen’s first week as Chief of Staff was nothing short of impressive amidst a newsy week of events — Nvidia fallout and FAA ground stops. These two unexpected tests displayed how Stephen’s expertise and political savviness were invaluable,” an official told Breitbart News.

“Stephen is not only trusted by the President, but also by every member of the Cabinet, which allowed operations to move smoothly with no hiccups in his first week on the job as Chief of Staff,” the official added.

Miller held a vital role in quarterbacking the response to the FAA ground stop. After learning of the issue on Friday, Miller acted immediately, prompting relevant agencies to spring into action.

Within minutes of the grounding, an array of agencies, including the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War (DOW), the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Cyber Command, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), were engaged.

A White House official said Miller quickly led a call with all such agencies to gather facts. The call produced clarity on the situation, and the administration put a course of action in motion after ruling out the likelihood of nefarious action including cyberattacks.

Miller simultaneously directed Homeland Security Adviser Tony Salisbury to invite key officials and outside stakeholders to a meeting on Monday to prevent the situation from happening again.

“This speaks to Stephen’s ability to flawlessly manage a crisis, while simultaneously taking steps to ensure it does not happen again,” a White House official said.

Every flight landed safely during the ground stop, and after the interagency call, all medical and medical services flights were given the green light to head to their intended destinations, an official said. The issue in the FAA systems was resolved after about four hours, and the ground stop was lifted.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News that Miller showed strong leadership during the third nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001.

“Stephen Miller’s decisive leadership ensured the Trump Administration delivered a safe, efficient, and highly coordinated response on Friday. I’m deeply thankful for his partnership as we worked in lockstep to maintain the safety of the flying public,” Duffy said in a statement.

“Safety comes first. Throughout the nationwide FAA ground stop, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller provided strong leadership and helped ensure the federal government was aligned around a clear priority: protecting the traveling public,” Mullin said. “That kind of leadership matters when Americans’ safety is on the line.”

“I thank Stephen, Secretary Duffy, the Department of Transportation, and the FAA workforce for their swift, coordinated response. Operations were restored as quickly as possible, but never at the expense of safety,” Mullin added.

Miller was deputy chief of staff for policy and a senior adviser to DHS before his promotion took effect last Monday. His background includes working with the security interagency on a variety of efforts, which garnered him an “immense level of trust” from the security interagency and prepared him for the obstacles posed in his first week, an official said.

His work extended to the Washington, DC Safe Task Force and the Memphis Safe Task Force, which have been resounding successes, producing a substantial drop in crime in both cities. He also helped implement NSPM-7, which is a memorandum from the president to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all stages of organized political violence and domestic terrorism.

According to CNN, Miller also played a key role as one of “the chief architects of the escalating pressure campaign” against former Venezuela dictator Nicólas Maduro, who was extradited to the United States following Operation Absolute Resolve in January.

Miller’s first week also saw major protocol changes he implemented in the White House and the administration. These included two memos: one aimed at improving cabinet officials’ access to President Donald Trump, and another establishing stricter protocols for meetings between White House staff and lobbyists on White House grounds. Staff now need prior sign-off from the Office of the White House Counsel before a meeting can take place.

“Stephen didn’t allow the noise of the Nvidia fallout to distract him from implementing new processes that better serve the President,” a White House official said. “He sent out two memos last week: streamlining the Cabinet’s access to the President and prohibiting White House employees from taking meetings with lobbyists at the White House without the approval of the White House Counsel’s Office.”

The official said Miller showed last week that he is the right man for the job and is poised to handle challenges that may arise.

“In just one week, Stephen proved that he is prepared to navigate the Administration through any challenge and is the best choice to implement the President’s America First agenda,” the official said.