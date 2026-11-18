Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is expected to be the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has sent a dozen letters to those close to President Donald Trump warning of coming investigations into alleged corruption as Americans continue to worry about affordability.

Garcia wasted no time, sending out the warning shots on Wednesday, weeks ahead of the Democrats taking over both the House and Senate. The letters went to members of President Donald Trump’s family – including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump – as well as former officials including former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and former Homeland Security senior adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Others who received letters include Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend, Bureau of Prisons Director WIlliam Marshall, Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and even Vice President JD Vance.

In the letter, Garcia justified the endless investigations by claiming that Americans gave Democrats a “sweeping mandate to root out corruption” with the results of the midterm election.

He continued, “We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform.”

Many Republicans had warned that endless investigations would begin if Democrats took power.

“They take the oversight function, which is a constitutional duty we have, they take it and turn it into weaponization and it’ll be in an unprecedented fashion. You can already see Jamie Raskin, my counterpart on the Judiciary Committee,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the new leader of the GOP in the House, warned in September. “They’re already gearing up if, in fact, they win.”

However, Garcia has long signaled that this is precisely what he would do with Democrats in power, pointing to his so-called “gay… pettiness.”

“Just because you’re Kimberly Guilfoyle, or you’re Kristi Noem, or you’re Pam Bondi, and you’re no longer in office, that doesn’t mean that we’re still not interested in accountability for all of your crimes and grift. We’re not going to forget,” Garcia said during a recent Crooked Con event in Washington. “Like, we can’t forget about these folks that are causing harm, like, you know, I think it’s like, maybe it’s because I’m gay, but like, you know, like pettiness is a thing.”

In another post following the Democrats’ victory, Garcia showcased how “low” he was willing to go against his political opponents by saying he was like “Pennywise,” the fictional murderous clown character who targets and terrorizes children in Stephen King’s horror novel It.

As yet another testament to his priorities, Garcia is reportedly devoting a quarter of his Oversight Committee staff to videos and influencer outreach in what has been described as a “presidential-style communication shop,” according to New York Magazine.