House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) won the nomination Wednesday to serve as the House speaker, according to multiple reports.

Democrats voted 251-11 to elect Jeffries “as speaker,” Oriana González, a congressional and political reporter with the Washington Sun reported in a post on X.

“Democrats were asked a yes or no question on whether they support Jeffries for the position,” González added.

Jeffries winning the nomination comes after “House Democrats voted Wednesday behind closed doors,” ABC News reported:

Jeffries is poised to take Speaker Mike Johnson’s gavel after a blue wave swept Jeffries’ party to majority control of both chambers of Congress. The Brooklyn native, 56, has served as House minority leader since 2023. House Democrats voted Wednesday behind closed doors. Jeffries requested a recorded vote — though it was a secret ballot. Multiple sources in the room say that 262 ballots were cast for Jeffries: 251 yes votes and 11 no votes. It’s not yet clear who voted against Jeffries.

While Jeffries won the nomination, he “still needs to secure 218 votes on the House floor in January” to take on the role as speaker, according to the outlet.

“Congratulations, Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote in a post on X.