President Joe Biden’s mass resettlement out of Afghanistan ballooned the nation’s Afghan population by over 100 percent, analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reveals.

The analysis, published by CIS researcher Steven Camarota, shows the Biden administration grew the foreign-born population almost seven times faster than the native-born United States population from 2021 to 2025.

In particular, the Afghan population grew by 116 percent under Biden, while the Venezuelan population grew by 93 percent, the Colombian population up by 45 percent, the Nepalese population up by 42 percent, and the Cuban population up by 41 percent.

“… the increases do not represent the number of new arrivals; rather, they represent the net increase in the total population from other countries — newcomers minus deaths and outmigration,” Camarota writes. “The actual number of new arrivals must therefore be larger.”

The boom in the Afghan population occurred as a result of Biden’s 2021 mass resettlement out of Afghanistan.

In September, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) Joseph Cuffari revealed that the Biden administration oversaw vetting errors in 40 percent of asylum applications in its massive Afghan resettlement to the U.S.

In April 2023, a former Department of Defense (DOD) official revealed to Congress that some unvetted Afghans resettled in the U.S. were found to have been involved in placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Afghanistan to kill American troops.

In 2021, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) requested information about the number of Afghans who sought entry to the United States and were listed on the federal government’s “No Fly List” because of their ties to Islamic terrorism. Biden’s top agency officials refused to disclose the total.

In September 2022, the DHS IG issued a bombshell report detailing how the Biden administration imported Afghans who were “not fully vetted” and could “pose a risk to national security.”

Similarly, in February 2022, a DOD IG report revealed that Biden’s agencies failed to properly vet Afghans who arrived in the United States and that about 50 Afghans were flagged for “significant security concerns” after their resettlement.

Most of the unvetted Afghans flagged for possible terrorism ties, the DOD IG report stated, have since disappeared into American communities. The report noted that as of September 17, 2021, only three of 31 Afghans flagged with specific “derogatory information” could be located.

In August 2022, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) detailed allegations from a whistleblower who claimed the Biden administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans in the United States who were listed as “potential threats” in federal databases and had urged staff to cut corners in the vetting process.

In May 2022, a Project Veritas report alleged the Biden administration resettled in American communities Afghans listed on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.