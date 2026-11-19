Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he would back socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in a direct challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

While Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has won the nomination to serve as the House speaker, the Senate leadership position still remains undecided. Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, would have been assumed to take the position, but after several conflicts within the Democrat party over the past two years, many leftists are saying they are ready for a change.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), for example, has already announced his plan to challenge Schumer, asserting that the New York senator is “trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader.” However, Van Hollen said it is not about “any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people.”

“The call was really to reject the status quo and to reject business as usual. And to do that, I think we need new leadership,” he said.

Politico pointed out that the rejection of Schumer is “twofold,” reporting, “Sometimes the resistance is ideological, coming from those on the left who believe he is too moderate and won’t fight Trump aggressively enough.”

Sanders is among those demanding a new leader.

“I personally have known Chuck Schumer for over 30 years. And I like Chuck — nobody works harder than Chuck Schumer,” Sanders said, according to the outlet. “But in my view the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader.”

Sanders is also particularly close to Ocasio-Cortez, and there have been rumblings for months that she could very well challenge Schumer in a battle for his seat in 2028, as his current terms ends in January 2029. If she does, in fact, decide to go for his seat, she would have the backing of Sanders.