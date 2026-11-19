A group of House Democrats led by Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA), are introducing an amnesty plan that would allow illegal aliens who have had their day in court and have been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge to remain in the United States and secure green cards.

The bill, titled Protect Our Neighbors Act, would take the extraordinary measure of giving green cards to illegal aliens whom a federal immigration judge has already ordered deported from the United States as long as they stay in the country, and are not convicted of a crime, for at least a decade.

Such illegal aliens could secure lawful permanent residence in the United States — overriding a federal judge’s deportation order.

“No one should have to live in constant fear of being torn away from their family and community after spending years building a life in this country,” Simon said in a statement:

I am sick of the Trump Administration targeting our neighbors and threatening the lives they have worked so hard to build. These are people who have spent years contributing to our communities, working hard, and putting down roots. The Protect Our Neighbors Act would provide people … with a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal and continue building futures here in the U.S where they have made their homes and families. [Emphasis added]

Executives with the Immigration Accountability Project called the plan just “another amnesty proposal” from congressional Democrats.

“And this one is for illegal aliens who have already had their day in court and been ordered removed by a judge,” the group wrote on X.

Reps. John Garamendi (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), and Juan Vargas (D-CA) are co-sponsoring the amnesty.

Despite running on an economic populist campaign message in this year’s midterms, Democrats are rushing to get an amnesty for illegal aliens passed through Congress.

This week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democrats would “immediately” move forward with an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in next year’s Democrat-controlled Congress.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.