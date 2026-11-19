President Trump has said that Winston Churchill is one of his heroes. He famously placed a bust of the British prime minister and war-time leader in the White House on two occasions: on January 20, 2017, on his first day in office; and then on January 20, 2025, immediately after he returned to the presidency. The bust had previously been removed during intervening administrations (by Barack Obama in 2009 and Joe Biden in 2021).

On Iran, President Trump would do well to recall Churchill’s famous line in the home of the American president in 1954 that “meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.”

It is advice that the president should take to heart. For all the rhetoric about American military power and determination to project strength, there comes a moment in every conflict when the greatest demonstration of leadership is not to order another attack, but to know when to stop.

That moment may now have arrived in the confrontation with Iran.

Trump has repeatedly presented himself as a president who can achieve what his predecessors could not: bring America’s enemies to heel, negotiate from a position of strength, and deliver peace through strength. But strength should not be confused with an inability to compromise. Nor should the pursuit of victory become an open-ended commitment to war. The real test of Trump’s presidency is whether he can turn military and diplomatic leverage into a lasting political settlement.

The strategic circumstances make the case for diplomacy particularly compelling. The war, which began with American and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, has demonstrated the extraordinary destructive power of the United States military. But it has also demonstrated the limits of military power. Iran has suffered devastating damage to its military infrastructure and nuclear facilities, yet its government remains in place. Its capacity to retaliate, threaten regional stability, and disrupt international shipping has not disappeared. Geography matters, as does national determination in the reservoir of resilience.

After nearly nine months of conflict, Washington and Tehran are locked in a dangerous stalemate. Washington is relying on sanctions and a naval blockade to force Iranian concessions, while Tehran is betting that American patience, political appetite for war, and willingness to sustain the economic costs will eventually run out. Neither side appears capable of securing a decisive outcome at an acceptable price. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts mediated by Qatar and Oman among other regional players have failed to bridge the differences between them.

This is precisely why Trump should seize the initiative.

First, there is the question of cost. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the cost of American military operations at $38 billion by August. That is an extraordinary sum, particularly for a conflict whose strategic endgame remains unclear. It is money that could be well spent on rebuilding American infrastructure, strengthening domestic security, or addressing the economic concerns of ordinary Americans.

There is also the less visible but equally important cost of depleted military inventories, the strain on American forces, and the diversion of resources from other strategic priorities, particularly the growing challenge posed by China and the need to preserve lives through missile defence in Ukraine.

The American public, moreover, is hardly clamouring for an indefinite war in the Middle East. Recent polling suggests that a majority believes the conflict has not been worth its costs. The midterm election results should reinforce the White House’s awareness that foreign military adventures are not necessarily rewarded at the ballot box. Trump came to power promising to put America first, not to engage in another protracted regional “forever war.”

Second, there is the danger of escalation. Iran may be militarily weakened, but it retains the ability to inflict considerable economic and strategic damage. The Strait of Hormuz, through which around 25 percent of the world’s seaborne traded oil passes, remains a strategic vulnerability. Any renewed confrontation could threaten the supplies of energy about which President Trump has routinely expressed concern, and the economic interest of not only America’s Gulf allies but indirectly the estimated one billion people world-wide who live in net oil-importing least developed countries and small island developing states are heavily exposed to fuel price shocks from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher energy prices hurt American consumers, undermine economic confidence, and threaten the stability of countries from economic pressures. There is little to be gained by allowing a conflict that began over security concerns to become a much wider international economic and security crisis.

Third, President Trump should recognise that diplomacy does not require him to abandon America’s fundamental objectives. To the contrary, a negotiated settlement could be the best means of securing them.

Washington has legitimate concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its ballistic missile capabilities and its support for armed groups across the region. These cannot simply be wished away. But neither can they be resolved by bombing Iran indefinitely. What is needed is a verifiable agreement that places meaningful restrictions on nuclear enrichment, establishes intrusive international inspections, addresses the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, and creates mechanisms to prevent a return to military confrontation.

Such an agreement would have to be reciprocal. Iran would need to accept meaningful nuclear restrictions and verifiable safeguards. In return, Washington could offer phased sanctions relief, the gradual lifting of restrictions on Iranian oil exports, and an agreed timetable for ending the naval blockade. The security of international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would have to be guaranteed. Any concessions should be conditional, reversible where appropriate, and independently monitored.

There is, of course, no reason to pretend that negotiating with Tehran will be easy.

Iran’s leadership has its own domestic political calculations, theocratic and ideological vows, and strategic ambitions. Its hardliners may regard compromise as weakness, just as critics of diplomacy in Washington and Jerusalem will argue that any agreement rewards Iranian aggression.

But these are arguments for tough, structured negotiations, not for abandoning talks altogether.

Trump should also resist the temptation to make regime change a precondition for peace. The U.S. has learned painful lessons about the difference between destroying a government and creating a stable political order. The collapse of the Iranian state, were it to happen, could produce a prolonged period of instability, with unpredictable consequences for the entire region. America does not need to endorse the Islamic Republic to recognise that the interests of its citizens and those of the Iranian government are not necessarily the same.

There is an opportunity here for Trump to demonstrate a different kind of presidential leadership. He could invite the Iranians to a comprehensive negotiating process, perhaps under the auspices of Oman and Qatar, or even the Kurds in Iraq, with the participation of other interested regional powers. He should make clear that America is prepared to defend itself and its allies, but that its objective is not the humiliation or destruction of Iran. It is a stable Middle East in which nuclear proliferation is contained, international commerce can flow freely, and regional disputes are settled without resort to war.

The 14-point June memorandum of understanding brokered by Islamabad, which offered a glimpse of a framework for ending hostilities before collapsing, demonstrated both the possibility of agreement and the fragility of the diplomatic process. The next effort must be more carefully constructed, with clear obligations, independent verification, and a credible mechanism for resolving disputes.

Trump likes to see himself as a dealmaker. Here is perhaps the biggest deal of his presidency waiting to be made. A successful settlement with Iran would not only reduce the risk of another war in the Middle East; it could reshape the regional security landscape and in so doing provide his administration a diplomatic achievement of historic proportions.

Churchill understood that the ability to negotiate is not a sign of weakness but an essential instrument of statecraft. His famous observation was not an argument for appeasement. “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile—hoping it will eat him last,” was the British statesman’s famous observation on the sometimes-self-defeating nature of such attempted placation. But Churchill’s stress in managing Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union by advocating for direct talks between Western leaders and Soviet officials was a recognition that war, however necessary it may sometimes become, should never be an end in itself.

Trump has already demonstrated that America possesses the military power to inflict enormous damage on Iran. The question now is whether there is the political imagination to convert that power into peace.

The moment has come to stop measuring success by the number of targets destroyed and start measuring it by the number of lives saved, the conflicts prevented, and the lasting security achieved. This would align with President Trump’s obvious distaste in the waste of war, whether in Ukraine, Gaza or Iran.

It is the right time for President Trump to take Winston Churchill’s advice and to jaw-jaw.

Mills is an adviser to several African leaders and an author most recently of The War of the Machines (Hurst).