The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) directed a record $44.8 billion to local healthcare providers under President Donald Trump in fiscal year 2026, expanding veterans’ access to medical care while channeling billions into hospitals, medical practices, and local economies nationwide, according to figures provided exclusively to Breitbart News.

The historic spending through the Veterans Community Care Program represents an increase of more than $7 billion over fiscal year 2025 and more than $11 billion compared with fiscal year 2024 (the final full fiscal year of the Biden administration). Federal healthcare payments help sustain medical providers and support local economies nationwide.

The payments, authorized under the bipartisan VA MISSION Act signed by Trump in 2018, allow eligible veterans to receive treatment from local hospitals, physicians, and other non-VA providers at government expense, giving them greater flexibility to obtain care outside government-run facilities.

“The bipartisan MISSION Act gave eligible Veterans the choice to get their healthcare when and where it’s best for them – whether at a VA facility or a community provider,” VA Secretary Doug Collins told Breitbart News in a statement accompanying the announcement.

“Under President Trump, we’re working every day to provide Veterans with the healthcare choices Congress guaranteed them,” Collins added.

The Veterans Community Care Program is the fourth-largest healthcare payer program in the United States, supporting a VA healthcare system with more than 9 million enrolled veterans.

The record payments also provide a substantial source of revenue for hospitals, medical practices, and nursing homes nationwide, with Democrat-led states among the largest recipients.

California received $2.5 billion in community care payments in fiscal year 2026, ranking third nationwide behind Texas, which received $4.1 billion, and Florida, which received $3.6 billion.

North Carolina followed with $1.9 billion, while Ohio received $1.6 billion and Tennessee and Pennsylvania each drew $1.5 billion.

Georgia received another $1.4 billion, with Arizona and Michigan rounding out the top ten at $1.3 billion apiece.

Combined, the ten states received approximately $20.7 billion — more than 46 percent of the nationwide total.

The funding also flowed to other Democrat-led states, with healthcare providers in New York and Illinois each receiving more than $1 billion.

The VA’s complete state-by-state breakdown shows how the payments were distributed across the country, providing a substantial source of revenue for healthcare providers regardless of their state’s political leadership.

The payments can be particularly consequential in rural communities, where hospitals and medical practices often operate on razor-thin margins and struggle to maintain access to medical services.

With some rural healthcare providers operating on margins below 1 percent, community care payments can provide a vital source of revenue, helping keep facilities operating and preserving access to treatment for veterans and other local residents.

Of the $44.8 billion, hospitals and physicians received $31.2 billion, followed by home-based care providers at $6.2 billion.

State and community nursing homes received another $5.4 billion, while $2 billion went to community dental care providers.

The expansion of community care has come alongside record spending on treatment delivered directly through VA facilities, which reached $116.7 billion in fiscal year 2026.

Together, the two programs give eligible veterans greater flexibility to receive treatment through VA facilities or local providers, helping expand access when distance, appointment availability, or medical needs make community care the better option.

Congress further strengthened veterans’ healthcare options through the bipartisan Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, enacted in 2025, which allows veterans and their referring clinicians to choose community care without additional review when it is in the veteran’s best medical interest.

Veterans can also qualify for community care when they face excessive travel or appointment wait times, or when the VA cannot provide the medical services they need.

Veterans’ ability to choose community care enjoys overwhelming support among military voters, with a March Rasmussen Reports survey finding that 90 percent of likely military voters favor allowing eligible veterans to receive treatment from non-VA providers at VA expense.

The record spending comes amid broader expansion of veterans’ healthcare under the second Trump administration, with more than 330,000 new veterans enrolling in VA healthcare in 2026.

The department also opened 47 new healthcare facilities, expanding the number of locations where veterans can receive treatment.

At VA facilities, direct-care appointments reached a record 82.7 million in fiscal year 2026, up 4.9 percent from fiscal year 2024.

Community care appointments grew even faster, climbing 26.7 percent over the same period to a record 68.1 million.

The VA also offered more than 3.5 million appointments outside normal operating hours, giving veterans greater flexibility to schedule treatment around work and other commitments.