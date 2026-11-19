Far-left Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) revealed her priority list for the Democrat-led House come January, including abortion for all, abolishing ICE, and mass amnesty as some of the top issues of focus.

Speaking to supporters on social media, Pressley said she hopes to work with incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for what she described as a “reparative justice agenda for black America.”

“…An appeal to Leader Jeffries to lead and join me in that work without apology,” she said before highlighting her devotion – and what she thinks should be her party’s devotion – to the murder of unborn children. Not only is she fighting for a “restoration” of abortion, but she is calling for an “expansion” of the barbaric practice, demanding repeal of the Hyde Amendment – a federal provision that prohibits taxpayer-funded abortions. She believes abortion should not only be legal, but Americans should pay for it against their will.

“As the chair of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus, I’m fighting for a restoration of our reproductive freedoms and an expansion,” she said. “We have to repeal the Hyde Amendment.”

Notably, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute estimates that the Hyde Amendment has saved 2,678,274 lives since its inception in 1976.

Further, Pressley believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) – which has been working around the clock to take those convicted of child rape, manslaughter, kidnapping, and more off the streets – needs to be abolished.

“As someone who represents a district that’s 40% foreign born, we have got to abolish ICE. It is terrorizing our immigrant neighbors,” she claimed, also calling for an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

“We have to extend TPS. It’s separating families and deporting people to their death sentence,” she said.

It does not end there, either, as Pressley is also calling for Democrats to make amnesty a reality.

She added, “And we need a pathway that centers the humanity and dignity and safety of people to citizenship.”

The last demand should be no problem with leadership, as Jeffries already said Democrats will “immediately” move to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

“One of the things that we need to do is to move the Dream and Promise Act for DACA recipients and TPS recipients,” Jeffries said during a press conference after the Democrat’s major midterm election victory, later adding, “We should actually move that bill immediately.”

Pressley’s priorities coincide with other members of her party who are focusing on endless investigations into those who are close to President Trump, while their counterparts focus on the revival of woke. Absent from the conversations is affordability – a top issue for Americans. Yet on Wednesday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is expected to be the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a dozen letters to those close to the president, warning of coming investigations into alleged corruption. Those targeted include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Homeland Security senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Vice President JD Vance, and more.