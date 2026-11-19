Georgia Democrats are hoping to use their newfound power to repeal a state law that protects babies from being killed in abortions.

Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said just days after her election, from the steps of the state Capitol, that repealing the state’s heartbeat bill is one of her top priorities, WRDW reported. The law, called the “Living Infant Fairness and Equality,” or LIFE Act, was passed in 2019 and protects babies with a detectable heartbeat with exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, or incest.

“If we see a pathway to do something about it this session, then we’re going to take that opportunity,” she said. “And it may not be this session. If it’s not this session, then we’re going to take it at the first opportunity that we have.”

While Democrats captured the governorship and the Georgia House of Representatives in the midterm elections, Republicans still narrowly control the State Senate and will likely oppose overturning the pro-life law, according to the report.

“This is a non-starter for a divided government,” Republican state Sen. Drew Echols (R-Gainesville) said in a post to X. “Repealing the Heartbeat Bill will not get through our chamber.”

State Sen. Ed Setzler (R-Acworth), who sponsored the heartbeat bill, expressed disappointment in the possibility of the law being repealed, but said Democrats face an uphill battle in doing so.

“This has to do with tens of thousands of helpless children, the most fragile members of our human community, whose lives are worthy of protection,” Setzler said.

“I think that divided government reality is something this governor is going to have to come to terms with, that a conservative majority in the Senate recognizes the value of human life,” he said. “Don’t misinterpret the voters of Georgia being dissatisfied with Washington for a mandate for these kinds of radical policies that Governor-elect Bottoms is pushing.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.