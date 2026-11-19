The whole idea that the results of the 2026 midterms have damaged Vice President JD Vance with the Republican faithful is looking like another one of those “facts” that’s only true in the silos of social media and among our precious “influencers.”

A group called OnMessage Inc. conducted the poll for the Combat Antisemitism Movement and surveyed 1,000 likely Republican voters in the early presidential primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. Two findings are of note: the first is that Republicans reject the relentless attempt to inject antisemitism into the GOP, specifically by podcasters like Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and Tucker Carlson. Second, Vance is a little more popular than President Trump in these states.

“Stunning stat,” reports the far-left Axios. “Vance is more popular in the GOP than President Trump. 75% view Trump favorably and 23% disfavor him, a net of +52 points. Vance: 80% favorable and 19% unfavorable, a net of +61.”

By comparison, Tucker Carlson’s approval rating is underwater by -23 points with this same group, 53 percent disapprove to 30 percent approve.

Candace Owens is underwater -26 points: 49 percent disapprove to 23 percent approve.

Nick Fuentes is not as well known. Still, he is underwater by 12 points: 25 percent disapprove to 13 percent approve.

On the question of Israel, 68 percent of those surveyed support Israel, while only 17 percent view our relationship with Israel unfavorably.

More proof that the internet is not real life.

The narrative floating around that Vance has damaged his chances for a 2028 presidential run is seen nowhere in this poll.

The narrative that anti-Israel sentiment is growing and creating a fracture in the party is also seen nowhere in this poll.

Even before this poll, I found the idea of counting Vance out absurd. Vance’s political skills are truly remarkable. He doesn’t come in a smooth package like Secretary of State Marco Rubio or carry the charismatic star power of President Trump, but in a very short time this guy has ascended from poverty and a broken home to the heights of academia, the business world, and now the political world.

Vance’s X post on immigration on Thursday is a good example of these skills:

Notice how Vance’s language is aimed at employers and not illegal aliens. This tells me Vance is pivoting the rhetoric towards the corporations that hire illegals instead of individual illegal aliens. After the midterms, Vance likely believes this is an approach to reach illegal immigration moderates, one which Independents will find more tolerable.

At the same time, it pleases those of us who want every single illegal alien deported.

Nope. No one should count Vance out.