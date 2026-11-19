New research from left-wing consultants says either Republicans or Democrats can win big in 2028 by running on “aspirational populism” for working-class Americans.

Senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), Josh Turek (D-IA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and James Talarico (D-TX) won their races after running populist campaigns focused on affordability issues like the cost of health insurance, groceries, and housing.

Research from Winning Working People Action (WWP), a left-wing organization that looks at how Democrats can win back Americans from the Trump coalition, suggests either party can win with working-class Americans providing they run on “aspirational populism” centered on making life better for the average person versus an “adversarial populism” that decries billionaires and well-connected elites.

“The WWP Education survey tested two complete economic messages head to head. Both criticized billionaires and corporations and called for raising their taxes,” the research states:

The winning message, which connected those policies to lower costs, greater opportunity, and broadly shared prosperity, read: Aspirational Populism: Hardworking Americans are doing everything right, but billionaires and big corporations have rigged the rules. Our economy should work for everyone, not just the wealthy and powerful. We need to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations and lower costs on healthcare, housing, and everyday essentials. When working people have the tools and opportunities to build good lives, businesses grow, communities thrive, and America becomes stronger and more prosperous. … Voters preferred the aspirational message by a 3-to-1 margin — 76% to 24% — and that preference held by similar margins across virtually every demographic group.

The research also found that 75 percent of likely 2028 voters prefer politicians “whose priority is ‘fighting for working people’ over one focused on ‘fighting against corporations and billionaires.'”

“That preference crosses every major audience: 73% of Black voters, 75% of Latino voters, 78% of white non-college voters, and 82% of non-college women choose fighting for working people, rising to 92% among Republicans,” the research states.

The research found huge outlook-versus-reality gaps in working-class Americans’ economic outlooks.

For instance, while 82 percent said hard work should make getting ahead financially possible, only 47 percent said it actually does. The same outlook-versus-reality gaps were seen when voters were asked about earning enough to have and grow a family, retiring with financial security, owning a home, and getting a job with good benefits, among other issues.

“Americans haven’t stopped believing in hard work,” the research states. “But too many have lost confidence that it will deliver the security, opportunity, and better future it should.”

In terms of candidate qualities, voters told surveyors they most prefer a problem-solver, followed by a fighter, a steady hand, and a unifier. While 62 percent said they want a candidate who is a problem-solver, 51 percent said they want a fighter.

The research surveyed more than 2,700 likely 2028 voters from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. The margin of error is +/- 1.9 percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.