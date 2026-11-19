Trump said past leaders avoided discussing disagreements, while he, Xi, and Putin are choosing to engage on important issues.

The White House outlined cooperation on U.N. reform, petroleum production, and denuclearization.

They also agreed that “the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction,” the White House said.

President Donald Trump, in his historic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said past leaders have often avoided discussing disagreements and that he and his counterparts are choosing a different course.

Thursday marked the first-ever trilateral meeting between leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, with Trump, Xi, and Putin convening at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

In his opening remarks, Trump said he, Putin, and Xi are choosing dialogue on key issues rather than avoiding them because of disagreement.

“Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite,” Trump said.

“No problems were ever solved under the old school, refusing to talk about them, so no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech; together, we are choosing a different course,” he added.

Trump said the first-of-its-kind meeting among the three heads of state is a moment to explore “new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues.”

After the meeting, the White House issued a press release outlining four areas of cooperation between the nations. It reads in part:

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Trump also noted the trio would discuss Russia and Ukraine, adding that he had already spoken with Putin about it extensively earlier in the day.

“President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while. That’s…pretty much what the discussion was about, and I think things are happening,” he said.

“I think that he and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war,” he added.