On Thursday, President Trump announced that he was extending a posthumous pardon to Major League Baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose, who was banished from baseball for life in 1989 for betting on games.

The president announced it on Truth Social.

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits in a Season will never be broken,” Trump wrote.

“In addition, Pete played 3,562 career games (Highest Ever!), had 1,314 Runs batted in, 160 Home Runs, a .303 Batting Average, was a 17x All-Star, 3x World Series Champion, NL MVP, World Series MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, 2x Recipient of the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, Roberto Clemente Award, 3x NL batting champion and, just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Politics, I guess!”

Rose pleaded guilty to two felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns, in addition to not declaring hundreds of thousands of dollars in memorabilia sales and gambling winnings between the years of 1984 and 1987. Specifically, an investigation led by attorney John Dowd found that Rose had wagered on games while playing for and managing the Cincinnati Reds.

Rose denied the charges for years, but ultimately admitted to them in his 2004 tell-all book, My Prison Without Bars.

The former MLB great was served five months in a federal prison before being released in January of 1991.

Glimmers of hope for Rose’s cause began to gleam months after his death when, in May of 2025, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed Rose and 16 other deceased players from MLB’s permanently ineligible list.

That action restored Rose’s Hall of Fame eligibility, perhaps as soon as 2028.