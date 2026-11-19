President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping watched a live performance of the Village People’s hit song “Y.M.C.A.” on Thursday as the two leaders gathered in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and a historic trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president and White House communications adviser, shared footage of the performance on X Thursday morning.

“@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️,” Martin wrote.

The footage showed a group of performers dancing onstage to the song as attendees watched from tables in a banquet hall. A large screen behind the performers displayed Trump and Xi seated alongside other officials.

Trump, Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered in Shenzhen for the first-ever trilateral meeting between leaders of the United States, China, and Russia. The three discussed nuclear weapons, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and economic cooperation, with Trump describing the summit as a historic opportunity to promote international dialogue. Trump and Xi also held a separate bilateral meeting Thursday, their third substantial meeting of the year, during which they discussed trade, American agricultural exports, and oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Following the trilateral talks, the White House announced agreements on United Nations reform, energy production, international judicial jurisdiction, and reducing nuclear risks.

The summit followed Wednesday’s APEC welcoming ceremony, during which Xi greeted Trump and Putin alongside his wife, Peng Liyuan, before the leaders posed for an official photograph. Trump and Xi were later observed speaking through translators at a banquet, where Xi delivered a toast to “shared prosperity” in the Asia-Pacific region.