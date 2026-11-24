The “T in Texas is for trans,” an activist speaking at the Equality Texas Gala over the weekend declared, weeks after the blue wave took over the state in the midterm election.

Kimiya Denise Factory, founder of Black Freedom Factory, made the bizarre comments during a speech at the November 21 gala, showcasing precisely what the priorities of the radical left truly are.

“Texas is black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is lesbian. Texas is all of us,” Factory, who works as Senior National Coordinator for Election Protection at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, declared. “All of us together.”

She continued, “Because Texas is liberated, despite any political wave that comes our way, never, never forget that the T in Texas is for trans,” she declared.

“Thank you, Equality Texas, for helping preserve the history that we will continue to cultivate,” she continued before reminding attendees that they are on “stolen land.”

“Land back,” she said before adding, “Àṣẹ.”

Her remarks follow the blue wave in the Lone Star State with the ousting of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — replaced by incoming Democrat Gov. Gina Hinojosa — and the election of Democrat James Talarico to the U.S. Senate. And those are just the headliners.

But it seems Factory would feel right at home with such leadership, given that Talarico, for example, also champions trans issues like “gender affirmation care” — leftist speak for genital mutilation surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy — for children, once describing legislation restricting it as a “Christofascism movement.” Laws restricting the murder of unborn children — a barbaric practice that Factory also strongly supports under the guise of reproductive rights — also falls under that category, according to the incoming senator.

“You saw it in the anti-LGBTQ legislation, including the bill that would have denied gender-affirming health care to trans children,” Talarico said. “And then, of course, famously, infamously, we saw it last session with the most extreme abortion ban in the country. All of these ideologies stem from this Christofascism movement.”

Notably, Factory’s activist organization has a social media page showcasing her priorities, which include allowing men to use women’s restrooms, transing children, freeing Palestine, supporting illegal immigration, and murdering unborn children.