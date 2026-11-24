The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) suffered a cybersecurity breach, the New York Times reported Tuesday, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter. The cybersecurity breach comes on the heels of numerous documented outages affecting other government agencies and businesses in recent weeks.

The breaches affected an open-source intelligence analysis system, which collects intelligence insights from public unclassified material, those people familiar with the issues told the Times. The report did not say specific information was compromised, but said clear classified material was not jeopardized, and the agency declined to comment on the matter.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was also affected, telling Reuters there had been “no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems.”

Just two days ago, Breitbart News reported on an alleged FBI network breach of its criminal information database that’s used by law enforcement across the U.S. to run background checks, view rap sheets, and detect criminal activity across state lines.

The recent wave of tech outages prompted bipartisan concern in Congress about the current state of the nation’s threat detection. Experts have said artificial intelligence is getting better at spotting holes in a system’s security, but can also can create cyber duress as companies try to patch those holes, and AI can also be employed by hackers to detect vulnerabilities they might have not found without it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered a cybersecurity incident that led to some of its internal applications being taken offline, according to one department employee. That news was first reported earlier by Nextgov, which focuses on federal government technology issues, according to the Times.

ODNI Director Jay Clayton said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday some recent outages were caused by upgrades to the United States’ outdated digital infrastructure, adding, “We are in a period of technological step change.”

“The American people should also understand that cyber threats are real. If you go back to 2020, there were almost 800,000 cyber incidents reported to the FBI. That is up to a million in the most recent data. And this is going to continue. The good news, the very good news, is we lead the world in both the technology, the compute, the models, the application, and in cybersecurity. And we’re going to need to continue to do that,” he continued.

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