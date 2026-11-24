Sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States have released more than 34,000 illegal aliens from local jails after they were accused of crimes — including murder, sex crimes, and kidnapping.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data, analyzed and published by the Center for Immigration Studies, found that from January 2025 through May 2026, 34,153 illegal aliens charged with crimes were released from jails.

New York state alone released 12,750 illegal aliens accused of crimes from jail during the period, while California released almost 10,000, Illinois released more than 2,000, Minnesota released close to 2,000, and Connecticut released 1,259 illegal aliens.

The top 10 jail systems releasing illegal aliens were concentrated in four states — New York, California, Illinois, and Minnesota, making them the nation’s top sanctuary states.

Those illegal aliens released by sanctuary jurisdictions during the period had been arrested and convicted for an array of violent crimes.

Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan writes:

The failure to honor [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detainers represents a significant hazard to public safety … thousands of aliens released by sanctuary jurisdictions had serious and violent criminal convictions or pending charges — for crimes including homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping/human trafficking, and weapons offenses.

For instance, sanctuary jurisdictions released 24 illegal aliens convicted of homicide and 75 accused of homicide.

Likewise, sanctuary jurisdictions released nearly 300 illegal aliens convicted of assault, almost 80 convicted of burglary, 12 convicted of kidnapping, 102 convicted of larceny, 45 convicted of robbery, 42 convicted of sexual assault, 42 convicted of car theft, and nearly 80 convicted of weapons offenses.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.