House Democrats secured at least 259 seats in the next Congress on Tuesday, after Democrat Victoria Broderick unseated Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) in Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District.

Republicans will hold no fewer than 173 seats, with three races still uncalled, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The tally is the Democrat party’s best election result since 1990.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed on election night that voters had turned on Republican rule.

“Today begins the great American comeback,” the Brooklyn Democrat said.

Democrats gained 45 seats from where they started on Election Day, five more than the 40 they picked up in 2018. Their majority tops the 258 seats won after Bill Clinton’s 1992 election and the 257 won with Barack Obama in 2008.

Party leaders have said they will open the term with health care and cost-of-living votes, then turn their committees on the administration. Jeffries told ABC’s This Week in September that Democrats had ruled nothing in or out on impeachment, and he named Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to run accountability work at the Judiciary Committee.

The incoming Speaker has already backed one impeachment push.

“I’m a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” he said of the measure targeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which was written by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is bidding to run the Oversight Committee, argued that Stephen Miller’s immigration work warrants investigation, and he wants Elon Musk questioned over DOGE’s handling of personal data.

The White House warned Democrats over the planned probes and suggested some of them could amount to criminality. Attorney General Todd Blanche said his department was prepared to respond and could investigate Democrat lawmakers over threatening rhetoric.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote after the election that the new majority would be run by “the most radical and extreme leftists in American history.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was elected Republican leader for the minority. “Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families,” Jordan said.

DesJarlais lost the seat after eight terms. Broderick carried two of the district’s 11 counties and finished roughly 280 votes ahead, and the Tennessee Republican said he had “personally reached out to Ms. Broderick” to congratulate her.

Minnesota’s 1st District goes to a recount beginning Nov. 30, and Louisiana’s 5th and 6th Districts head to runoffs on Dec. 12, Yahoo News reported.

Senate Democrats, who will hold 56 seats, pick a leader on Dec. 1. Trump posted that it would be “very hard” for him to work with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) if Schumer takes the job.