Nine Republican members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to use the United States’ veto power to block the selection of former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan as the next United Nations secretary-general, warning that her record indicates she would use the position to promote abortion worldwide and undermine the pro-life laws of sovereign nations.

In a November 20 letter addressed to Rubio, Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Brian Mast (R-FL), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Sheri Biggs (R-SC), Andy Harris (R-MD), Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Chip Roy (R-TX), and French Hill (R-AR) expressed their “strongest opposition to Ms. Rebeca Grynspan’s nomination to be the next United Nations Secretary General (UNSG).”

“We urge the United States, as a permanent member of the Security Council, to veto Ms. Grynspan’s selection in favor of a candidate who has a demonstrated respect for the right of sovereign nations to legislate to protect and defend the weakest and most vulnerable — unborn children,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Republicans pointed to October 2025 remarks from Ambassador Dorothy Shea, who said the next U.N. secretary-general must share “this vision of returning the U.N. to its founding purpose of maintaining international peace and security.”

The next secretary-general, Shea said, “should reject initiatives that fall outside the Charter’s founding purpose, prioritize accountability and transparency, and respect state sovereignty.”

“The Trump Administration has rightly called for an end to the U.N. practice of engaging in ‘the propagation of divisive ideologies that undermine national sovereignty and stir controversy rather than bring member states together to address issues of common concern,’” the lawmakers wrote.

The Republicans asserted that Grynspan, “if selected, will push abortion on demand throughout the world,” citing three examples from her professional record.

The lawmakers noted that Grynspan served on a board of expert advisers for a 2017 U.N. Women report that recommended:

“The grounds for legal abortion in the region must be expanded, access to safe abortion services must be improved for those who meet the legal criteria, and the legal, economic, and social barriers that prevent access to a safe abortion — primarily for adolescents — must be eliminated.”

“In 2021, Ms. Grynspan, speaking at a virtual event, called for women to make ‘a qualitative push’ on women’s issues and highlighted the weakening of pro-life law in Argentina as an example,” the Republicans continued.

The lawmakers also cited a 2016 report published by the Ibero-American General Secretariat while Grynspan headed the organization, titled, “Guide for Mainstreaming a Gender Perspective in Affiliated Programs, Initiatives, and Projects of Ibero-American Cooperation.”

The report recommended ensuring “universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.”

“The term ‘sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights’ means unfettered access to abortion on demand,” the lawmakers argued.

“If past is prologue, Ms. Grynspan’s record absolutely suggests that she would use the UNSG position to promote the killing of unborn children by abortion everywhere and continue to undermine the pro-life laws and policies of sovereign nations,” Republicans wrote.

“The United States should use its voice and vote — and, if necessary, veto — to prevent Ms. Grynspan from being selected as UNSG and instead promote a candidate who is more clearly committed to the defense of innocent human life and to bringing the U.N. ‘back to basics,’” the lawmakers concluded.

The letter, which also copied U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, came on the same day that the U.N. Security Council held its ninth straw poll in the race to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose term expires December 31. Breitbart News reported on November 20 that Grynspan remained the leading candidate among eight contenders, receiving ten votes encouraging her candidacy, down from 12 in a previous poll, facing two discouraging votes from permanent Security Council members, signaling potential vetoes. The identities of the permanent members casting those discouraging votes were not disclosed.

With no consensus emerging, U.N. officials have reportedly begun drafting contingency plans for a potential leadership vacancy in 2027, as the U.N. Charter does not specify how to handle such a situation. “We need a leader that can lead this institution, that can reform this institution, and that can be a major player on the world stage in bringing peace and security,” Waltz said Friday.

Breitbart News reported on July 24 that Grynspan participated in a roughly two-hour town hall-style debate alongside the five other candidates competing for the position at the time: former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister María Fernanda Espinosa, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues, and former Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The candidates outlined their visions for the organization amid its financial difficulties and declining public trust, with most emphasizing the need for institutional reform and a greater role in international peacekeeping efforts. Asked where she envisioned the United Nations five years from now, Grynspan said she “would like nobody to ask me again, ‘Where is the U.N.?’ That will be my indicator.” She also advocated for greater U.N. involvement in international conflicts, arguing that the organization should have engaged with all sides involved in the conflict in Iran from the outset.