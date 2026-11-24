An illegal alien is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after a federal investigation linked him to assassination threats against President Donald Trump.

On October 16, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents arrested illegal alien Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez of Venezuela in Provo, Utah.

The arrest came after HSI agents received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that stickers had been distributed during a group meeting for the “People of Provo Against ICE” that encouraged members to assassinate Trump.

“Shoot Trump, be a hero, become unforgetable,” the stickers read. The FBI determined that Mujica-Hernandez had distributed the stickers.

“This illegal alien not only broke our laws by illegally overstaying his visa, but threatened the life of the President of the United States,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“The Department of Homeland Security will not tolerate death threats of any kind,” Mullin said. “Under the leadership of President Trump, our brave ICE officers are working tirelessly to make America safe again. The media and the far-left must stop vilifying ICE law enforcement officers and President Trump.”

Mujica-Hernandez arrived in the United States on July 16 on a visa. He eventually overstayed his visa, remaining in the U.S. as an illegal alien.

In May of last year, an illegal alien was taken into ICE custody after he threatened to assassinate Trump at one of the president’s rallies. The illegal alien told an informant he would self-deport from the United States after he carried out the assassination.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.