Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday that Iran is developing chemical weapons in an effort to restore its military deterrence, vowing that Israel would prevent Tehran from acquiring the capability and revealing that the American and Israeli militaries have drawn up plans for potential renewed strikes.

Briefing military and diplomatic correspondents, Katz said Israel has been aware of the Iranian effort for some time and has shared its intelligence with Washington, describing the potential capability as a “game-changer” that Tehran could use to deter Israel and other countries in the region while advancing its nuclear program.

“Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons,” Katz said, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN. “The state of Israel will not allow them to reach that capability.”

According to assessments presented during the briefing, Tehran began pursuing the capability after recognizing the extent of the damage inflicted on its military during the previous two rounds of fighting.

“It intends to develop this capability, which is a severe, non-conventional weapon,” Katz said.

While Israeli officials are still assessing the program’s progress, Katz stressed that Israel’s objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring the weapons rather than waiting until Tehran is capable of deploying them.

“If we thought this was already an imminent event, we would have acted,” he said.

Katz also confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) are preparing for possible military action against Iran, with operational plans in place and the decision on American participation resting with President Donald Trump.

“The plans are ready. [US President Donald] Trump will decide,” Katz said, according to the Times of Israel.

While emphasizing Israel’s preference for acting in coordination with Washington, the defense minister maintained that the Jewish state retains the ability to act independently if necessary.

Katz also disclosed that Trump had considered striking Iran ahead of last month’s Israeli elections but ultimately called off the attack after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that military action be postponed until after the vote.

The president, Katz noted, is also weighing the positions of regional partners, energy considerations, and the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran.

Katz also warned that Tehran could seek to launch a preemptive attack to avoid being caught off guard again, stressing that Israel must retain the ability to thwart such an assault.

“If the Iranians attack us first, it will be a failure,” he said, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The defense minister maintained that he, Netanyahu, and the IDF chief of staff were aligned on the Iranian threat, dismissing suggestions that political considerations would dictate the timing of military action.

Beyond its efforts to develop chemical weapons, Iran is also taking steps to revive its nuclear program and extend the range of its ballistic missiles to reach Europe, according to assessments presented during the briefing.

Katz further alleged that Tehran is actively working to assassinate Trump and target other senior American officials on U.S. soil.

The remarks came as NBC News reported Tuesday that Trump administration officials are debating whether targeting senior Iranian leaders could bring the conflict to an end.

While some officials believe such action could pressure Tehran into reaching an agreement, others have warned that it could harden the regime’s position, with military officials also raising concerns over potential retaliation against senior American officials. Trump has not made a final decision, according to the report.

As Breitbart News reported last week, American intelligence has indicated that Iran has explored potential chemical or radiological attacks targeting senior Trump administration officials in Washington, though officials have differed over Tehran’s intentions and capabilities.

The revelations followed disclosures that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had been relocated to a military installation amid Iranian threats against his life as he spearheads the administration’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently said there was no imminent threat, while the nation’s intelligence chief warned that Iranian threats against Americans at home and abroad had substantially increased.

Trump himself addressed Iran’s pursuit of unconventional weapons last week, indicating that Tehran was exploring chemical and biological capabilities after its nuclear program had been severely degraded.

The president has also signaled that further military action could come after the new year should efforts to reach an agreement fail.

Speaking during Tuesday’s annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon at the White House, Trump underscored the extent of the damage already inflicted on Iran’s conventional military capabilities.

“They have no army. They have no navy. They have no air force. They’ve been pretty well wiped out,” the president said. “They have a little capacity to fire missiles.”

Trump also hailed what he described as the greatest naval blockade in history, thanking American service members working to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has previously denied allegations concerning its chemical weapons activities, accusing Washington of manufacturing a pretext for renewed military action.

On Tuesday, senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei vowed to break the American naval blockade and “respond with full force to any new aggression.”

The warning came amid mounting economic pressure on Tehran, with the Trump administration imposing sweeping new sanctions Monday targeting the shadow banking networks Bessent described as the “last financial lifeline” of the Iranian regime.