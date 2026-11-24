Socialite and mogul Paris Hilton traveled to Capitol Hill Tuesday to urge Congress to put more protections in place for victims of deepfake porn.

The TV reality star came to D.C. to add her voice in support of radical leftist New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act (DEFIANCE).

“I’m returning to Washington, D.C., because millions of women and girls are being exploited every day through nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes,” Hilton said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

The “The Simple Life” star lobbied for AOC’s bill alongside Florida Republican Laurel Lee in January. Hilton, of Hilton hotel family fame, was the victim of the release of a sex tape when she 19, so she has personal experience with the issue.

“I know firsthand how devastating it is to discover these types of images. The DEFIANCE Act would give survivors a path to justice and the power to hold their abusers accountable,” she says.

Hilton also visited with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at his office on the Hill and afterward told the media that the meeting went “very well.”

The legislation had passed the U.S. Senate unanimously, but has yet to be brought to the floor in the House of Representatives. And time is running out for this session.

“Now it’s time for the House to act before this session is over, or all our progress is lost,” Hilton added.

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