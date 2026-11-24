Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) holds a double-digit advantage over Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) among both Democrats and 2024 Kamala Harris voters surveyed in an Economist/YouGov poll on who should lead the party in the Senate, as the two senators vie to lead the incoming majority.

The poll, conducted November 20–23, found that 40 percent of Democrats surveyed would prefer Van Hollen to lead Democrats in the Senate, compared to just 19 percent who would prefer Schumer, giving the Maryland Democrat a 21-point advantage.

Van Hollen enjoys an even wider lead among 2024 Harris voters, with 48 percent expressing a preference for the Maryland senator and 18 percent favoring Schumer, a difference of 30 percentage points.

The findings come ahead of a December 1 secret ballot among Senate Democrats to determine who will lead the party’s incoming 56-seat majority when the next Congress convenes in January.

Van Hollen said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press that he had the support of more than 15 senators and expressed confidence that he could secure the 28 votes needed to defeat Schumer, citing the endorsement of Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). “We’re north of 15 and momentum is in our direction,” Van Hollen said, arguing that the leadership contest is not about progressives versus moderates but responding to voters’ demands for economic and political change.

During a November 15 appearance on ABC’s This Week, Van Hollen pushed back on the suggestion that Schumer deserved credit for Democrats’ midterm victories, saying, “This was not a Washington-orchestrated election around the country. This was the American people rising up against a lawless president and demanding change.” When asked whether he had enough votes to defeat Schumer, Van Hollen responded:

I think there’s a very open lane here. The Schumer team’s put out a lot of misinformation. They’re essentially trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader.” He added, “But that’s part of the problem. That’s part of the old system. We just had a great day for our democracy around the country. How about a little democracy in the Senate Democratic Caucus?

The leadership contest has also drawn attention from Hollywood celebrities, with approximately 35 entertainers, including Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Marisa Tomei, Padma Lakshmi, and television producer David Mandel, signing a letter urging Senate Democrats to replace Schumer, according to a New York Times report covered by Breitbart News on November 24. The signatories raised $23 million for Democrat congressional candidates during the 2026 midterm election cycle. “We believe a decision this consequential deserves public accountability,” the letter stated, citing the secrecy of the leadership vote. Comedian Jon Stewart has also advocated replacing Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2016 and has not confirmed whether he will seek reelection in 2028.

Breitbart News reported on November 13 that Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo was backing the campaign to replace Schumer with Van Hollen, promoting a phone bank encouraging supporters to contact their senators and advocate for a leadership change. The event description touted Van Hollen’s support for Medicare for All, a tax on billionaire wealth, ending military aid to Israel, and removing money from politics, describing him as “a principled leader and a true fighter to lead the Democratic majority.”

Ruffalo subsequently faced accusations of antisemitism after declaring Saturday that Democrats needed leadership that followed “the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.” Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt, Coalition for Jewish Values Executive Vice President Rabbi Yaakov Menken, and Meghan McCain were among those who questioned or criticized his remarks. Ruffalo defended his position Sunday by citing Schumer’s 2018 AIPAC speech and calling for American leaders to uphold domestic and international law, including the Leahy laws and Geneva Conventions. “We need justice for peace. And we need leaders willing to enforce the law consistently. Chris Van Hollen has demonstrated that willingness. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have not,” Ruffalo concluded.